physicsworld.com

Physics World is the international physics news and analysis publication from IOP Publishing, bringing the latest research, innovation, careers, and policy stories to the global physics community. From breakthrough discoveries in quantum science to thoughtful coverage of the people and ideas shaping the field, the publication serves researchers, educators, students, and anyone curious about how the universe works. With its trusted editorial team and deep specialist knowledge, Physics World has earned a reputation as a respected voice that science-interested readers around the world return to again and again.

Built on WordPress, Physics World shows just how capable the platform can be for a busy, professional publisher with global reach. The flexible and scalable foundation supports an active editorial operation, handling a steady flow of expert articles, in-depth analysis, and career resources while keeping everything organized and easy to explore. It’s a wonderful example of how WordPress can power a purpose-built publishing experience for a respected scientific organization, proving that the same platform trusted by personal bloggers and small businesses can just as comfortably support an authoritative international publication.