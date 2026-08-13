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Meet WordPress

The open source publishing platform of choice for millions of websites worldwide—from creators and small businesses to enterprises.

Design

Create any website with flexible design tools and the power of blocks. Start with a blank canvas or choose a theme. Customize every detail—no code needed.

Build

See how your site will look in real time, even as you add, edit, and rearrange content—with intuitive editing and integrated features to manage it all.

Try the Block Editor

Extend

Make your site do whatever you need it to. Add a store, analytics, newsletter, social media integration; you’re in control with an extensive library of plugins.

WordPress 7.1 makes styling
and editing easier

Customize block styles responsively across screen sizes and interactive states without CSS. A streamlined media editor that puts the right tools front and center, while Notes now support rich text and @mentions. The admin bar also stays with you across the Site Editor and block editor.

Explore WordPress 7.1

One platform, a universe of possibilities

Discover a collection of website examples from around the world, curated to spotlight gorgeous design, technical innovation, and the limitless power of WordPress.

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Explore the Showcase

Meet the WordPress community

Behind the technology is a diverse collective of people collaborating and gathering from around the world. We hold regular events with opportunities to learn more about WordPress and the latest tech trends, connect with fellow industry experts, and foster your professional growth.

We’re united by the spirit of open source, and the freedom to build, transform, and share without barriers. Everyone is welcome.

Find an event near you

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Build for yourself, not by yourself

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, professional developer, or first-time blogger, there’s a library of resources and learning tools ready for you. Plus, you have the whole WordPress community in your corner.

Learn how to use WordPress

Test WordPress out in your browser

Search documentation

Dig into the code

Get started

Find everything you need to get started, download the platform, find hosting, and more—whether it’s your first site or your ninety-first site.