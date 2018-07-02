Get WordPress

Use the software that powers over 35% of the web.

Priceless, and also free

Download WordPress and use it on your site.

Download WordPress 5.3.2

Download .tar.gz

WordPress Hosting

Choosing a hosting provider can be difficult, so we have selected a few of the best to get you started.

WordPress.com is the easiest way to create a free website or blog. It’s a powerful hosting platform that grows with you. We offer expert support for your WordPress site.

Visit WordPress.com

Privacy-focused and dedicated to the Open Web, DreamHost provides some of the most powerful and secure managed WordPress environments in the world.

Visit DreamHost
See all of our recommended hosts

Inspiration strikes anywhere, anytime

Create or update content on the go with our mobile apps.

Learn more about our mobile apps