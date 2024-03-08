WordPress.org
Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans provide merit-based funding for New Americans, immigrants and children of immigrants, who are poised to make significant contributions to US culture, society, and academia. For centuries, the contributions of immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees have made the United States stronger. Since 1998, the fellowship has awarded 805 Fellows from 103 countries more than $80 million to pursue the graduate degrees of their choosing across a breadth of areas from screenwriting to medicine; from physics to painting; from law to neuroscience and from opera to mechanical engineering.

Powered by WordPress, the website offers a dynamic, easy-to-use and accessible experience to learn about the Fellowship and get to know past recipients. The design of the website is vibrant and inspiring to reflect the immense and diverse contributions of immigrants and children of immigrants to the United States.

Author Modern Tribe
Country United States
Published May 2025
