Description
Edit the permalink structure of custom post type too easy.
Simple Post Type Permalinks is Simple and Smart than Custom Post Type Permalinks.
Available tags are
%post_id%,
%postname%,
%year%,
%monthnum%,
%day%,
%hour%,
%minute%,
%second%,
%author%.
Requires PHP version 5.3 or higher.
This Plugin published on GitHub.
Please Fork and Pull Request!
Setting on Code
Example:
register_post_type( 'foo',
array(
"public" => true,
'has_archive' => true,
"rewrite" => [
"with_front" => true
],
"sptp_permalink_structure" => "foo/%post_id%"
)
);
Screenshots
Installation
Manual Installation
- Upload the entire
/simple-post-type-permalinksdirectory to the
/wp-content/plugins/directory.
- Activate Simple Post Type Permalinks through the ‘Plugins’ menu in WordPress.
Access the permalinks setting by going to Settings -> Permalinks.
FAQ
- Which tag that can be used?
-
Only
%post_id%and
%postname%.
Changelog
2.0.1
- Tested 4.9
2.0.0
- Change of class structure.
- Change namespace.
- Add abstract Module class.
- Use autoloader.
- Remove constructor injection and add setter injection for modules.
- Support
%year%,
%monthnum%,
%day%,
%hour%,
%minute%,
%second%,
%author%.
1.3.1
- fix pagination link.
1.2.0
- fix textdomain.
1.1.0
- Test with WooCommerce and WPML.
- Admin Bug Fix.
- Support
get_post_type_archive.
1.0.3
- Admin Bug Fix.
1.0.2
- Coding Standard Fix.
1.0.0
- Drop PHP 5.2.
0.1.0
- First release