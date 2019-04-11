Download

Simple Post Type Permalinks

By Toro_Unit

Description

Edit the permalink structure of custom post type too easy.

Simple Post Type Permalinks is Simple and Smart than Custom Post Type Permalinks.

Available tags are %post_id%, %postname%, %year%, %monthnum%, %day%, %hour%, %minute%, %second%, %author%.

Requires PHP version 5.3 or higher.

This Plugin published on GitHub.

Please Fork and Pull Request!

Setting on Code

Example:

register_post_type( 'foo',
    array(
        "public" => true,
        'has_archive' => true,
        "rewrite" => [
            "with_front" => true
        ],
        "sptp_permalink_structure" => "foo/%post_id%"
    )
);

Screenshots

  • screenshot-1.png

Installation

Manual Installation

  1. Upload the entire /simple-post-type-permalinks directory to the /wp-content/plugins/ directory.
  2. Activate Simple Post Type Permalinks through the ‘Plugins’ menu in WordPress.

Access the permalinks setting by going to Settings -> Permalinks.

FAQ

Which tag that can be used?

Only %post_id% and %postname%.

Reviews

Does not save the settings

July 18, 2018
Hi there, actually this was the solution I was looking for, but in my case it's not working as the assignment in the plugins setting is not saved. Useless for me 🙁 Regards Barcelo

Does not work at all

September 13, 2017
Simply garbage. It screwed up all of my navigation links (changed them to frontpage links), and of 4 custom post types it worked for 1. For the other 3 it generated 404 errors. Wasted 20 minutes.
Read all 9 reviews

Contributors & Developers

“Simple Post Type Permalinks” is open source software. The following people have contributed to this plugin.

Contributors

Translate “Simple Post Type Permalinks” into your language.

Interested in development?

Browse the code, check out the SVN repository, or subscribe to the development log by RSS.

Changelog

2.0.1

  • Tested 4.9

2.0.0

  • Change of class structure.
  • Change namespace.
  • Add abstract Module class.
  • Use autoloader.
  • Remove constructor injection and add setter injection for modules.
  • Support %year%, %monthnum%, %day%, %hour%, %minute%, %second%, %author%.

1.3.1

  • fix pagination link.

1.2.0

  • fix textdomain.

1.1.0

  • Test with WooCommerce and WPML.
  • Admin Bug Fix.
  • Support get_post_type_archive.

1.0.3

  • Admin Bug Fix.

1.0.2

  • Coding Standard Fix.

1.0.0

  • Drop PHP 5.2.

0.1.0

  • First release

Meta

Ratings

See all
Log in to submit a review.

Support

Issues resolved in last two months:

0 out of 1

View support forum

Donate

Would you like to support the advancement of this plugin?

Donate to this plugin