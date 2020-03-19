Description

This plugin migrates articles, stories, pages, categories, tags and images from Drupal to WordPress.

It has been tested with Drupal 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 and WordPress 5.4. It is compatible with multisite installations.

Major features include:

migrates the Drupal articles

migrates the Drupal 6 stories

migrates the Drupal basic pages

migrates the Drupal categories

migrates the Drupal tags

migrates the Drupal images

uploads all the posts media in WP uploads directories

uploads external media (option)

modifies the post content to keep the media links

resizes images according to the sizes defined in WP

defines the featured image to be the first post image (option)

keeps the alt image attribute

modifies the internal links

compatible with the MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite Drupal database drivers

No need to subscribe to an external web site.

Premium version

The Premium version includes these extra features:

migrates the comments

migrates the authors

migrates the administrators

migrates the users

migrates the custom post types

migrates the custom taxonomies

migrates the custom fields

migrates the custom users fields

migrates the users pictures

migrates the navigation menus

authenticates the users with their Drupal passwords

SEO: redirects the Drupal URLs to the corresponding WordPress URLs

ability to not import some data

ability to import only specific node types

imports and replaces the Image Assist shortcodes

imports the images managed by the Image Attach Drupal module

imports the nodes relationships

imports the Drupal 8 Media entities

imports the Drupal Media

imports the Video Embed fields

The Premium version can be purchased on: https://www.fredericgilles.net/fg-drupal-to-wordpress/

Add-ons

The Premium version allows the use of add-ons that enhance functionality:

CCK Custom Content Kit

Meta tags

Location custom fields

Ubercart store

Drupal Commerce store

Name custom fields

Addressfield custom fields

Internationalization

NodeBlock fields

EntityReference relationships

Media Provider (S3, SoundCloud, YouTube media)

Forum

Field collections

Paragraphs

Domain Access

These modules can be purchased on: https://www.fredericgilles.net/fg-drupal-to-wordpress/add-ons/

Translations