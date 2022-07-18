Description
Display posts and custom fields using shortcodes.
Demo import lets you get started in seconds.
Important! “ACF Views” plugin requires Advanced Custom Fields plugin to be enabled on your website (either Free or Pro version).
Display posts and custom fields
Solve all these scenarios without coding.
-
Display page’s ACF fields on the same page
Real example : add ACF fields to your homepage and display them
-
Display specific posts (built-in or CPT, manually assigned or by filters) with their fields
Real example : display 10 latest WooCommerce products with their ACF fields
-
Display specific post (or CPT item) with its fields
Real example : display information about a sponsor (Sponsor CPT item) on another post
-
Display specific ACF fields for all items of a CPT
Real example : display specific ACF fields for all WooCommerce products
Nearly all plugins use Custom Post Type (CPT) to store their data. Plugins like WooCommerce call it Products, don’t worry ACF Views plugin supports all of it.
Less time with less effort
- Select fields from a list, no need to worry about their names and return types
- UI to define selection filters, no need to worry about DB query arguments
- Editing theme templates via FTP is in the past
- CSS/JS code can be added without hassle
- Built-in features, like pagination to save hours of coding
How it works
View for ACF fields
Create a View and assign one or more custom fields, our plugin then generates a shortcode that you’ll use to display the field values to users. Style the output with the CSS field included in every View.
Card for post selections
Create a Card and assign posts (or CPT items), choose a View (that will be used to display each item) and our plugin generates a shortcode that you’ll use to display the set of posts. The list of posts can be assigned manually or dynamically with filters.
Extensive Docs and Friendly Support
Our YouTube channel showcases the use of our plugin and its features, making it easier for new users to get started. See our Docs for step by step guides and for information about customization.
Questions about the Basic ACF Views plugin are handled through the support forum. Customers with an active Pro license have personal support via our contact form.
Visit our website to get more information.
Powerful features
- Use ACF View item to display ACF fields for a specific post/page/CPT item
- Use ACF Card item to choose a set of posts (or CPT items) and display them with their ACF fields
- Display built-in post fields (like title or thumbnail) in your view along with ACF fields
- Define custom CSS & JS
- Display fields from another page/post/CPT item
- Combine fields from different ACF groups in one View
- Restrict access to ACF View Or Card by user roles
High Performance
Every wrapper has some overhead. We do our best to make this number as small as possible. One unique ACF View/Card on a page would only effect this by 0.01 seconds* overhead compared to the usual way with coding. It’s impossible to notice these tiny numbers visually without testing it.
*More about the test here.
Get more with Pro
Do you need more? We have a Pro version with extra features:
- Edit HTML Markup.
- Filter posts by meta and taxonomies. Use AJAX pagination
- Repeater field type
- Add Custom Gutenberg blocks
- Add plugin’s shortcodes to pages/CPT items without code editing
See tutorials on our youtube channel.
Video overview
Screenshots
FAQ
-
Supported field types
-
All field types with values are supported.
Basic group
- Text
- Textarea
- Number
- Range
- Url
- Password
Content group
- Image
- File
- Wysiwyg
- Oembed
- Gallery
Choice group
- Select
- Checkbox
- Radio
- Button Group
- True false
Relational group
- Link
- Post Object
- Page Link
- Relationship
- Taxonomy
- User
JQuery group
- Google Map
- Date Picker
- Date Time Picker
- Time Picker
- Color Picker
-
How to create an ACF View
-
Create ACF View item to select target ACF fields and copy the shortcode to display field values for a specific post/page/CPT item.
- Setup Fields in your Advanced Custom Field Group
- Create an ACF View and select target fields (they can be from different field groups)
- Copy and paste the shortcode in the target place (like a page or post, WooCommerce product…)
- Make sure the chosen fields are filled at the target object. By default, field values will be read from the current object where the shortcode was pasted. To show another object’s data use the special shortcode argument (object-id).
That’s it! Now you can visit the frontend, your view will get field values properly (depending on a field type), and will automatically insert an HTML markup, that you can style with CSS (using assigned or built-in view classes).
You can restrict access to the ACF View by using user-with-roles=”ROLE1,ROLE2″ user-without-roles=”ROLE1,ROLE2″ shortcode arguments.
-
How to create an ACF Card
-
Create ACF Card item to choose a set of posts (or CPT items) and paste the shortcode in a target place to display the posts with their ACF fields (which fields are printed depending on a selected ACF View in the Card settings).
- Setup an ACF View following the guide above
- Create an ACF Card, choose a target ACF View and setup post filters (like post type) or manually assign posts
- Copy and paste the shortcode in the target place (like a page or post)
That’s it! Now you can visit the frontend, your view will get posts and display them, using the ACF View, now you can style output as grid/list/whatever with CSS (visit an ACF Card Advanced tab).
You can restrict access to the ACF Card by using user-with-roles=”ROLE1,ROLE2″ user-without-roles=”ROLE1,ROLE2″ shortcode arguments.
