Display posts and custom fields using shortcodes.

Demo import lets you get started in seconds.

Important! “ACF Views” plugin requires Advanced Custom Fields plugin to be enabled on your website (either Free or Pro version).

Display posts and custom fields

Solve all these scenarios without coding.

Nearly all plugins use Custom Post Type (CPT) to store their data. Plugins like WooCommerce call it Products, don’t worry ACF Views plugin supports all of it.

Less time with less effort

Select fields from a list, no need to worry about their names and return types

UI to define selection filters, no need to worry about DB query arguments

Editing theme templates via FTP is in the past

CSS/JS code can be added without hassle

Built-in features, like pagination to save hours of coding

How it works

View for ACF fields

Create a View and assign one or more custom fields, our plugin then generates a shortcode that you’ll use to display the field values to users. Style the output with the CSS field included in every View.

Card for post selections

Create a Card and assign posts (or CPT items), choose a View (that will be used to display each item) and our plugin generates a shortcode that you’ll use to display the set of posts. The list of posts can be assigned manually or dynamically with filters.

Extensive Docs and Friendly Support

Our YouTube channel showcases the use of our plugin and its features, making it easier for new users to get started. See our Docs for step by step guides and for information about customization.

Questions about the Basic ACF Views plugin are handled through the support forum. Customers with an active Pro license have personal support via our contact form.

Powerful features

Use ACF View item to display ACF fields for a specific post/page/CPT item

Use ACF Card item to choose a set of posts (or CPT items) and display them with their ACF fields

Display built-in post fields (like title or thumbnail) in your view along with ACF fields

Define custom CSS & JS

Display fields from another page/post/CPT item

Combine fields from different ACF groups in one View

Restrict access to ACF View Or Card by user roles

High Performance

Every wrapper has some overhead. We do our best to make this number as small as possible. One unique ACF View/Card on a page would only effect this by 0.01 seconds* overhead compared to the usual way with coding. It’s impossible to notice these tiny numbers visually without testing it.

*More about the test here.

Get more with Pro

Do you need more? We have a Pro version with extra features:

Edit HTML Markup.

Filter posts by meta and taxonomies. Use AJAX pagination

Repeater field type

Add Custom Gutenberg blocks

Add plugin’s shortcodes to pages/CPT items without code editing

