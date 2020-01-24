Advanced Custom Fields: Extended

Description
🚀 All-in-one enhancement suite that improves WordPress & Advanced Custom Fields. This plugin aims to provide a powerful administration framework with a wide range of improvements & optimizations.
⭐ Highlight
- New Field Groups Locations
- 14+ New ACF Fields
- 10+ ACF Fields Enhanced
- Bidirectional Fields
- Advanced Fields Validation
- Flexible Content as Page Builder
- Compress ACF values into a single metadata
- ACF Forms Manager
- ACF Options Pages / Block Types Manager
- ACF & WordPress Meta Overview
- WordPress Post Types / Taxonomies Manager
- WordPress Options Manager
- WordPress Admin Enhancements
- … And many more features
🤟 Philosophy
- 100% free
- Seamless integration
- No extra menu, ads or notices
- Built by developers, for developers
🛠️ Links
- Join the ACF Slack community
- Check the ACF Extended Trello board
- Visit our website ACF-Extended.com (WIP)
- Have a question? Check the FAQ
- Found a bug? Submit a ticket
- A feature request? Submit an idea
- Want to fork me? GitHub repository
- Enjoying this plugin? Submit a review
- Want to keep me awake? Buy me a coffee
- Want to follow me? Here is my Twitter
📺 Flexible Content Showcase
📝 Requirements
This plugin requires at least ACF Pro 5.7.10
If you don’t already own ACF Pro, you should consider it. It’s one of the most powerful WordPress plugin, with a life-time licence for unlimited websites.
🏷️ Features
ACF: Field Groups Settings
-
Auto Sync PHP
Automatically synchronize field groups with local PHP files upon field group updates. This feature will create, include and update a local PHP file for each field group (just like the native Json sync feature).
Default folder:
/wp-content/themes/my-theme/acfe-php/
-
Auto Sync Json
Control which field groups you want to synchronize with local Json files. Display warnings if the Json file has been manually deleted. Manually synchronize Json from field group screen.
-
Categories
Spice up your field groups with a custom taxonomy and filter field groups by terms.
-
Permissions
Add permission layer to field groups. Choose which roles can view & edit field groups in the post edition screen.
-
Alternative Title
Display an alternative field group title in post edition screen.
-
Note
Add a personal note in the field group administration. Only visible to administrators
-
Custom meta data
Add custom metas (key/value) in the field group administration. Data can be retrieved using
acf_get_field_group()
-
View raw data
Display raw field group data in a modal to check your configuration & settings
-
Custom key
Set custom field group key. ie:
group_custom_name
-
Advanced settings
Enable advanced fields settings & validation based on screen (administration/front-end). See fields advanced settings/validation
-
New field group instructions placement: Tooltip
Display instructions in a tooltip which is displayed when hovering an information icon
-
New field group location: All post types
Display field group on all post types edition screen
-
New field group location: Post type List
Display field group on post types admin list screen. Fields are saved in the option:
{post_type}_options
-
New field group location: Taxonomy List
Display field group on taxonomies admin list screen. Fields are saved in the option:
tax_{taxonomy}_options
-
New field group location: Post type Archive
Display field group on the post type archive (option page). The post type argument
acfe_admin_archivemust be set to
true. This feature is also available in the Dynamic Post Type UI. Fields are saved in the option:
{post_type}_archive
ACF: Field Groups List
-
Column: Category
Display and filter field groups categories
-
Column: Locations
Quick view of field groups locations informations using icons & popover
-
Column: Load
Quick view of field groups data load source (DB, PHP or Json)
-
Column: Sync PHP / Json
Quick view of field groups synchronization status with warnings
-
Row action: Export PHP / Json
One-click export for each field groups
-
Row action: Field group key
Quick view of field groups keys
ACF: Field Groups – Third Party
-
Third Party
Display local field groups thats are loaded by ACF, but not available in the ACF field group administration. Example: a field group is registered locally in the
functions.phpfile, but not in ACF
-
Export
Export local field groups into PHP or Json
-
Sync
Sync local field groups back to the database and edit their fields just like any other field group
ACF: Fields Settings
-
Bidirectional fields
An advanced bidirectional setting (also called post-to-post) is available for the following fields: Relationship, Post object, User & Taxonomy terms.
Fields will work bidirectionally and automatically update each others. Works in groups & clones (prefixed field names must be turned off).
Usage example is available in the FAQ
-
Advanced settings
A more sophisticated field settings based on specified location (administration/front-end). Example: Field is required only in front-end. The field group “Advanced settings” must be turned ON.
-
Advanced validation
A more sophisticated validation conditions (AND/OR) with custom error messages based on specified location (administration/front-end). The field group “Advanced settings” must be turned ON.
-
Permissions
Add permission layer to fields. Choose which roles can view & edit fields in the post edition screen. (can be combinated with field groups permissions)
-
Save as Meta
Exclude the field from the “Single Meta Save” compression feature. The global ACF setting “Single Meta Save” must be turned ON.
-
View raw data
Display raw field data in a modal to check your configuration & settings
ACF: Fields
-
Field Clone: Edit in modal
Allow users to edit clone fields in a modal
-
Field File: Uploader type
Choose the uploader type: Basic or native WP uploader
-
Field Group: Edit in modal
Allow users to edit group fields in a modal
-
Field Image: Use as Featured Thumbnail
Choose if an image field should be considered as post featured thumbnail
-
Field Image: Uploader type
Choose the uploader type: Basic or native WP uploader
-
Field Post Object: Allow custom values
Allow user to enter custom value which will be saved as a new post
-
Field Repeater: Stylised button
Add style to ‘Add Row’ button
-
Field Repeater: Disable Sortable
Disable sortable rows using
filter('acfe/repeater/lock/name=my_repeater', true, $field)
-
Field Repeater: Remove Actions
Remove the actions buttons using
filter('acfe/repeater/remove_actions/name=my_repeater', true, $field)
-
Field Select: Placeholder
Change the default “Select” placeholder text
-
Field Textarea: Code mode
Switch font family to monospace and allow tab indent
ACF: New Fields
-
New Field: Advanced Link
Display a modern Link Selection in a modal. Post selection can be filtered via post types & taxonomies terms. Add custom fields using
filter('acfe/fields/advanced_link/fields', $fields, $field, $link)
-
New Field: Button
Display a custom submit or button. Built-in ajax call on click. Example available in the field administration
-
New Field: Code Editor
Edit code using the native WP Core Codemirror library
-
New Field: Columns
Re-arrange fields administration using columns
-
New Field: Dynamic form
Select any dynamic form (format: checkbox, radio or select). See ACF: Dynamic Forms section
-
New Field: Dynamic message
Display custom HTML/PHP content using
acf/render_field/name=my_field. Example is available in the field administration
-
New Field: Google reCaptcha
Display a reCaptcha field (compatible v2 & v3)
-
New Field: Hidden input
Display a hidden input with custom name/value
-
New Field: Post status selection
Select any post status (format: checkbox, radio or select)
-
New Field: Post type selection
Select any post type (format: checkbox, radio or select)
-
New Field: Slug
A slug text input (ie:
my-text-input)
-
New Field: Taxonomy selection
Select any taxonomy (format: checkbox, radio or select)
-
New Field: Taxonomy Terms selection
Select any terms of any taxonomies, allow specific terms, level or childs (format: checkbox or select). Terms can be loaded & saved for the current post (just like the native ACF Taxonomy field)
-
New Field: User roles selection
Select any user role (format: checkbox, radio or select)
WordPress: Dynamic Post Types
Create and manage post types from your WordPress administration (Tools > Post Types). All WordPress post types arguments can be set and managed. But also:
- Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the post type archive
- Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the post type administration screen
- Set custom single template (ie:
my-single.php) instead of the native
single-{post_type}.php
- Set custom archive template (ie:
my-archive.php) instead of the native
archive-{post_type}.php
- Add an Archive Option Page under the post type menu and set your field groups
- Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page
WordPress: Dynamic Taxonomies
Create and manage taxonomies from your WordPress administration (Tools > Taxonomies). All WordPress taxonomies arguments can be set and managed. But also:
- Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the taxonomy term archive
- Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the taxonomy administration screen
- Set custom taxonomy template (ie:
my-taxonomy.php) instead of the native
taxonomy-{taxonomy}.php
- Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page
WordPress: Ajax Author Box
The native WP Author Metabox has been replaced with a dynamic version allowing to manage thousands of users without slowing down the post administration.
WordPress: Taxonomy List & Edit
Taxonomies list & edit views have been enhanced for a more consistent administration experience, using CSS/JS only. Views are now similar to post type edition screens.
WordPress: Options
Manage WordPress options from Settings > Options.
- View, add, edit and delete options
- Working with strings, serialized & Json values
ACF: Settings
-
ACF: Settings page
Display all ACF settings in one page.
-
ACF Extended: Settings page
Display all ACF Extended settings in one page.
ACF: Dev Mode
View all custom Posts, Terms & Users meta in a readable format
- Print Arrays & Json values
- ACF fields meta are grouped together
- ACF field groups related to fields are displayed when available
- Dev mode also enable
SCRIPT_DEBUG
- Activate using
acf_update_setting('acfe/dev', true)or
define('ACFE_dev', true)
ACF: Options Pages
Manage ACF Options Pages from ACF > Options.
- View, add, edit and delete options pages
- All arguments are available
- Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page
ACF: Block Types (Gutenberg)
Manage ACF Block Types from ACF > Block Types.
- View, add, edit and delete Block Types
- All arguments are available
- Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page
- Requires ACF Pro 5.8
ACF: Flexible Content Enhancement
- Controls: Inline Layout Title Edition
- Controls: Copy, Paste & Duplicate Layouts on the fly
- Controls: Copy & Paste all layouts on the fly
- Stylised Button: Add style to ‘Add Row’ button
- Hide Empty Message: Hide the native Flexible Content ‘Empty’ message
- Empty Message: Change the native Flexible Content ‘Click the Add Row button below…’ message
- Layouts Thumbnails: Add thumbnails for each layout in the layout selection
- Layouts Settings: Choose a field group to clone and to be used as a layout configuration modal in the administration
- Layouts Render: Add
template.php,
style.css&
script.jsfiles settings for each layout. Those settings can be then accessed in the front-end (More informations in the FAQ)
- Layouts Dynamic Preview: Edit & Preview Layouts on-the-fly from your WordPress administration, just like in Gutenberg (Layouts Render must be turned ON)
- Modal Edition: Edit layouts in a modal
- Modal Selection: Change the layout selection into a modal
- Modal Selection Title: Change the layout modal title
- Modal Selection Columns: Change the layout modal columns grid. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 columns available
- Modal Selection Categories: Add category for each layout in the layout modal
- Layouts State: Force layouts to be collapsed or opened by default
- Layouts Collapse: Remove collapse action
- Button Label: Supports Dashicons icons elments
<span>
- One Click: the ‘Add row’ button will add a layout without the selection modal if there is only one layout available in the flexible content
- Lock Flexible Content: Disable sortable layouts using
filter('acfe/flexible/lock/name=my_flexible', true, $field)
- Remove Actions Buttons: Remove the action buttons using
filter('acfe/flexible/remove_actions/name=my_flexible', true, $field)
- Asynchronous Layouts: Add layouts using Ajax method. This setting increase performance on complex Flexible Content
- Disable Legacy Layout Title Ajax: Disable the native ACF Layout Title Ajax call on
acf/fields/flexible_content/layout_title.
ACF: Dynamic Forms
Manage ACF Forms from your WordPress administration. All ACF Form settings are available. But also:
- Render multiple field groups in one single form with custom HTML between them
- Apply custom CSS class to all fields & wrappers
- Apply custom CSS class to fields errors
- Group errors above the form, display them above fields, below fields or hide them
- Hide form on successful submission
- Map fields and change their settings based on the location (front-end/back-end)
- Add multiple actions on form submission:
- Create or Update Posts
- Create or Update Terms
- Create or Update Users
- Send multiple e-mails
- Trigger custom PHP actions
- Integration, validation & custom submission examples in the administration
- Display forms using
acfe_form('my_form_name')or
acfe_form(188)helpers
- Display forms using shortcodes
[acfe_form name="my_form_name"]or
[acfe_form ID="188"]
- The function
acf_form_head()is not needed anymore
- Manual Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page
ACF: Single Meta Save (Beta)
Compress all fields values from the current post, term or user into one single meta data. This process lighten the database load as values are saved and read from one single row. Once activated and after saving a post/term/user in the administration, all old meta data will be removed and packed together in a meta called
acf.
To monitor the process, it is possible to enable the “ACF Extended: Dev Mode” which will display all WP & ACF meta data on every Posts, Terms & Users.
This feature also enables a new setting available in every fields: “Save as individual meta”. If this setting is turned ON on a specific field, then the value will be saved individually.
WP Queries and
Meta Queries can be used just like before.
Single Meta Save is disabled by default. To enable it, add the following code in your
functions.php file:
add_action('acf/init', 'my_acfe_modules');
function my_acfe_modules(){
// Enable Single Meta Save
acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/single_meta', true);
}
Note: It is possible to revert back to the native ACF save process. To do so, keep the feature enabled, get in the post administration you want to revert back. Disable the feature in your code, and save the post. All data will be saved back to individual meta datas.
❤️ Supporters
- Thanks to Brandon A. for his support & tests
- Thanks to Damien C. for his support & tests
- Thanks to Valentin P. for his support & tests
- Thanks to Damian P. for his support & tests
- Thanks to Jaakko S. for his support & tests
- Thanks to Renan A. for his support & tests
Screenshots
Installation
WordPress Install
- Install Advanced Custom Fields: Pro
- Upload the plugin files to the
/wp-content/plugins/advanced-custom-fields-extendeddirectory, or install the plugin through the WordPress plugins screen directly.
- Activate the plugin through the ‘Plugins’ screen in WordPress.
- Everything is ready!
FAQ
- How to enable PHP Auto Sync?
-
Create a folder
/acfe-php/in your theme. Go to your field group administration, check to ‘Sync PHP’ option in the sidebar and save the field group.
- How to disable PHP/Json Auto Sync?
-
Once you activated PHP or Json Sync on a field group, you must manually delete the file
group_xxxxxxxxxxin your theme folder in order disable it. This behavior is applied to avoid any data desynchronization.
- How to get fields set in the Post Type List location?
-
Fields are saved in the option:
{post_type}_options. Frontend usage example:
get_field('my_field', 'page_options')
- How to get fields set in the Taxonomy List location?
-
Fields are saved in the option:
tax_{taxonomy}_options. Frontend usage example:
get_field('my_field', 'tax_category_options')
- How to activate the Post Type Archive location?
-
The post type archive location is a virtual option page created under the post type menu of your choice. In order to activate this feature, you must set
acfe_admin_archive => truein the
register_post_type()declaration. Once activated, a new submenu called “Archive” will appear under the said post type. Then, you’ll be able to set this location in any field group.
Note: This feature is available in the Dynamic Post Type UI in the Administration > Tools > Post Types, under the “Admin” tab.
- How to get fields set in the Post Type Archive location?
-
Fields are saved in the option:
{post_type}_archive. Frontend usage example:
get_field('my_field', 'post_archive')
- How the bidirectional field setting works?
-
Usage example:
-
Create a field group “Page: Relation” displaying on the post type: page
-
Inside it, create a relationship field, allowing the post type: post
-
Create an another field group “Post: Relation” displaying on the post type: post
-
Inside it, create a relationship field, allowing the post type: page
-
Activate the “Bidirectional” setting and select the “Page: Relation” relationship field
-
Edit any page, and select any post of the post type post in the relationship field
-
The page is now also saved in the said post relationship field
-
- How to use Flexible Content: Templates, Styles & Scripts render?
-
Templates, styles & scripts settings are saved in each layouts. They can be accessed manually via
get_field('my_flexible')for example.
The settings are saved in the following keys:
acfe_flexible_render_template,
acfe_flexible_render_styleand
acfe_flexible_render_script.
ACF Extended has two functions which will automatically include those files:
echo get_flexible($selector, $post_id)or
the_flexible($selector, $post_id)(
$post_idis optional).
Usage example:
the_flexible('my_flexible');.
When using this function, you have access to the following global variables:
$layout,
$field&
$is_preview(when Dynamic Preview setting is enabled).
- How the Flexible Content: Dynamic Preview works?
-
- How to change the Flexible Content: Thumbnails URL in PHP?
-
You can use the following filters:
// add_filter('acfe/flexible/thumbnail/name=my_flexible', 'acf_flexible_layout_thumbnail', 10, 3); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/thumbnail/key=field_xxxxxx', 'acf_flexible_layout_thumbnail', 10, 3); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/thumbnail/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_thumbnail', 10, 3); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/thumbnail/key=field_xxxxxx&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_thumbnail', 10, 3); add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/thumbnail/layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_thumbnail', 10, 3); function acf_flexible_layout_thumbnail($thumbnail, $field, $layout){ // Must return an URL or Attachment ID return 'https://www.example.com/my-image.jpg'; }
- How to change the Flexible Content: Dynamic Preview content in PHP?
-
You can use the following actions:
// add_action('acfe/flexible/preview/name=my_flexible', 'acf_flexible_preview', 10, 2); // add_action('acfe/flexible/preview/key=field_xxxxxx', 'acf_flexible_preview', 10, 2); add_action('acfe/flexible/preview', 'acf_flexible_preview', 10, 2); function acf_flexible_preview($field, $layout){ echo 'My Preview'; // It is important to use 'die', as we are in an Ajax request die; } // add_action('acfe/flexible/layout/preview/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_preview', 10, 2); // add_action('acfe/flexible/layout/preview/key=field_xxxxxx&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_preview', 10, 2); add_action('acfe/flexible/layout/preview/layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_preview', 10, 2); function acf_flexible_layout_preview($field, $layout){ echo 'My Preview'; // It is important to use 'die', as we are in an Ajax request die; }
- How to enqueue new style/script files in the Flexible Content in PHP?
-
You can use the following actions:
// add_action('acfe/flexible/enqueue/name=my_flexible', 'acf_flexible_enqueue', 10, 2); // add_action('acfe/flexible/enqueue/key=field_xxxxxx', 'acf_flexible_enqueue', 10, 2); add_action('acfe/flexible/enqueue', 'acf_flexible_enqueue', 10, 2); function acf_flexible_enqueue($field, $is_preview){ // Only in Ajax preview if($is_preview){ wp_enqueue_style('my-style-preview', 'https://www.example.com/style-preview.css'); } wp_enqueue_style('my-style', 'https://www.example.com/style.css'); } // add_action('acfe/flexible/layout/enqueue/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_enqueue', 10, 3); // add_action('acfe/flexible/layout/enqueue/key=field_xxxxxx&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_enqueue', 10, 3); add_action('acfe/flexible/layout/enqueue/layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_enqueue', 10, 3); function acf_flexible_layout_enqueue($field, $layout, $is_preview){ // Only in Ajax preview if($is_preview){ wp_enqueue_style('my-style-preview', 'https://www.example.com/style-preview.css'); } wp_enqueue_style('my-style', 'https://www.example.com/style.css'); }
- How to change the Flexible Content: Layout Render Paths in PHP?
-
You can use the following actions:
// add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/template', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_template', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/template/name=my_flexible', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_template', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/template/key=field_xxxxxx', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_template', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/template/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_template', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/template/key=field_xxxxxx&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_template', 10, 4); add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/template/layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_template', 10, 4); function acf_flexible_layout_render_template($template, $field, $layout, $is_preview){ // Only in Ajax preview if($is_preview){ return get_stylesheet_directory() . '/my-template-preview.php'; } return get_stylesheet_directory() . '/my-template.php'; } // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/style', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_style', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/style/name=my_flexible', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_style', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/style/key=field_xxxxxx', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_style', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/style/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_style', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/style/key=field_xxxxxx&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_style', 10, 4); add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/style/layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_style', 10, 4); function acf_flexible_layout_render_style($style, $field, $layout, $is_preview){ // Only in Ajax preview if($is_preview){ return get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/my-style-preview.css'; } return get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/my-style.css'; } // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/script', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_script', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/script/name=my_flexible', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_script', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/render/script/key=field_xxxxxx', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_script', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/script/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_script', 10, 4); // add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/script/key=field_xxxxxx&layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_script', 10, 4); add_filter('acfe/flexible/layout/render/script/layout=my_layout', 'acf_flexible_layout_render_script', 10, 4); function acf_flexible_layout_render_script($script, $field, $layout, $is_preview){ // Only in Ajax preview if($is_preview){ return get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/my-script-preview.js'; } return get_stylesheet_directory_uri() . '/my-script.js'; }
- How to disable specific ACF Extended modules? (Dynamic Post Types, Taxonomies, Options Pages etc…)
-
You can use the following action:
add_action('acf/init', 'my_acfe_modules'); function my_acfe_modules(){ // Disable Ajax Author box acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/author', false); // Disable ACF > Block Types acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/dynamic_block_types', false); // Disable Forms acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/dynamic_forms', false); // Disable Tools > Post Types acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/dynamic_post_types', false); // Disable Tools > Taxonomies acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/dynamic_taxonomies', false); // Disable ACF > Options Pages acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/dynamic_options_pages', false); // Disable Settings > Options acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/options', false); // Disable Taxonomies enhancements acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/taxonomies', false); }
Reviews
Contributors & Developers
“Advanced Custom Fields: Extended” is open source software. The following people have contributed to this plugin.Contributors
Translate “Advanced Custom Fields: Extended” into your language.
Interested in development?
Browse the code, check out the SVN repository, or subscribe to the development log by RSS.
Changelog
0.8.4.1
- General: Fixed loading sequence when
get_fieldwas called directly in the functions file
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Dynamic Preview overlay z-index
0.8.4
- Module: Added Single Meta Save feature – Compress all fields values from the current post, term or user into one single meta data. This feature is disabled by default, to enable it, use
acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/single_meta', true);. More informations available in the readme.
- Module: Dynamic Post Types – Added
while(have_archive()): the_archive();logic when the “Admin Archive Page” setting is turned on. This template tags can be used in the
archive-post-type.phptemplate which makes
get_field('my_field')calls easier
- Module: Dynamic Post Types/Taxonomies – Fixed Posts/Terms column data when object was trashed.
- Module: PHP AutoSync – PHP sync files are now removed when the field group is disabled/trashed.
- Module: Dynamic Forms – In the “E-mail Action” the “From” field is now required.
- Module: Dynamic Forms – The Javascript hook
acfe/form/submit/successis now correctly fired on form submission
- Module: Dev Mode – Added the WP & ACF Meta Overview on User pages
- Module: Dynamic Post Types/Taxonomies/Options Pages/Block Types – Removed Draft button action
- Field: Flexible Content – Significant Performance Boost (~50/60% faster during the loading). Many settings are now loaded in PHP. This massive rework brings some great performance on complex Flexible Content fields.
- Field: Flexible Content – Added “Layouts: Asynchronous” setting which add layouts using Ajax method (instead of having hidden layouts models in the DOM). This setting increase performance on complex Flexible Content fields.
- Field: Flexible Content – Added “Layouts: Settings” setting which let you choose a field group to clone and to be used as a configuration modal for each layout. Settings can then be used using
while(have_settings()): the_setting(); get_sub_field('my_setting');in the Layout Template.
- Field: Flexible Content – Initial “Dynamic Preview” are now processed during page administration load, and not Ajax anymore. This tweak also speed-up the loading speed.
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed a potential duplicated categories bug in the Selection Modal if the category name had spaces.
- Field: Flexible Content – “Remove Actions” now correctly remove Clone & Copy/Paste buttons.
- Field: Flexible Content – Added “Disable Legacy Layout Title Ajax” setting. It disables the native ACF Layout Title Ajax call on
acf/fields/flexible_content/layout_title.
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed the
$is_previewvariable not being available in specific situations.
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Dynamic Preview repeater fields inside a layout which could send an additional
acfcloneindexduring the preview mode
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Dynamic Preview with WP Query in the layout, which could be duplicated due to how WP Admin manage custom queries
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed “Edit” icon vertical align with the latest WP 5.3 update
- Field: Flexible Content – Added shorter CSS class for preview wrapper
-preview
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed the native ACF setting “Select layout” with a wrong height on WP 5.3
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Enter key opening duplicated modal with Modal Edition setting
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/layouts/div/name=my_flexible', $div, $layout, $field)to change layout div attributes (with 5 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/layouts/handle/name=my_flexible', $handle, $layout, $field)to change layout handle attributes (with 5 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/layouts/icons/name=my_flexible', $icons, $layout, $field)to change layout handle icons (with 5 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/secondary_actions/name=my_flexible', $secondary_actions, $field)to change Flexible Content secondary actions (copy, paste…) (with 3 variations)
- Field: Advanced Link – Fixed required validation which could fail if a post object was selected.
- Field: Advanced Link – Fixed a
z-indexproblem in menu/items
- Field: Code Editor – Added compatibility with WP Code Editor Settings (editor themes).
- Field: Group/Clone – In Seamless Style mode instructions could be truncated in some specific cases
- Field: Group/Clone – Seamless Style mode wasn’t working correctly in the Term administration
- Field: Group/Clone – Fixed “Seamless Style” typo
- Field: Group/Clone – Fixed “Edit in modal” which wasn’t correctly working in menus
- Field Group: Fixed Category sync which failed to create & set new field group category if not already available in WP
- Field Groups: Fixed empty field groups list colspan
- Fields: Post Statuses/Post Types/Taxonomies/Taxonomies Terms/User Roles can now be used as conditional display field
- General: ACF Extended now correctly detects ACF Pro when included in the WP Theme.
- General: ACF Extended can now be included in WP Themes (following the same logic as ACF)
0.8.3.1
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed PHP
Undefined index: acfe_flexible_modalnotice
- Fields: Select2 CSS Enhanced – Fixed forced height when in multiple mode
- Fields: Select2 CSS Enhanced – Global standardization of generic select input & select2 style
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added missing hook
filter('acfe/form/load/action=my-action-alias', $args, $post_id);
- General: Fixed typo in Readme
0.8.3
- Field: Advanced Link – Added “Allowed Post Types” & “Allowed Taxonomies” setting to filter allowed Post types & Taxonomy terms in the post selection
- Field: Flexible Content – Categories in the Layouts Selection Modal are now sticky, the vertical scrollbar is now applied to layouts (Thanks @Damien C.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added filter to disable a potentially unecessary ACF ajax call when closing a layout:
filter('acfe/flexible/remove_ajax_title/name=my_flexible', false, $field);
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Layout Title Edition input which could disappear in some rare cases
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed
z-indexCSS conflict in modals when the flexible content was inside an accordion field (Thanks @Damian P.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed
border-bottomCSS on layout handle when edition modal is set to ON
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed an issue where Categories in the Layouts Modal would still appear when setting was set to ON then to OFF
- Field: Post Object – Added “Allow custom value” setting when “Advanced UI” is ON
- Field: Post Object – Added “Save custom value as post” setting when “Allow custom value” is ON
- Field: reCaptcha – Changed
file_get_contents()to
curlmethod for better compatibility (Thanks @Brandon A.)
- Field: Select – Placeholder setting is now also available if “Advanced UI” is set to ON
- Fields: Select2 – CSS enhancements have been moved to the WP admin and are not enqueued in the front-end anymore (Thanks @jaakkosaarenketo)
- Field: Taxonomy Terms – Added “Load Terms” & “Save Terms” allowing the user the load & add terms to the current post, just like ACF does with the “Taxonomy” field (Feature request: @gptrading)
- Field Settings: Bidirectional – Fixed multiple sub fields check which bail too early during the field relation selection process (Thanks @doublesharp)
- Fields Groups: Fixed Json/PHP Sync warnings that were not properly checking the ACF setting
load_jsonpaths (Thanks @doublesharp)
- Fields Groups: Added Export Json & PHP in the Field Group single view (sidebar)
- Fields Groups: Categories are now synced with field groups during the export/import process
- Module: Author – Fixed duplicated post revision when udpating an ACF value (Thanks: @François B.)
- Module: Author – Fixed an issue where the module would not show up on post types which are registered using a priority higher or equal to 5 (Thanks @yangkennyk)
- Module: Dev Mode – Added fields counter in the metabox title (Feature request: @Damien C.)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added the ability to use
{field:field_name}&
{field:field_key}values in the “Updated message” setting (Feature request: @alexene22)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Better handling of select/checkbox/radio values render (Thanks @jabbadu)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Fixed the ACF form submit button which would be still displayed, even if the setting was set to OFF (Thanks @Damien C.)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added “Post field groups” setting in the “Advanced” tab to override displayed field groups by a specific post field groups
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added fallback when rendering complex fields values (array)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added
filter('acfe/form/format_value/name=my_field', $value, $unformatted_value, $post_id, $field)to format field output used in email/post/term/user actions. (Also works with
/type&
/keyselectors)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added Javascript ACF Action on successful form submission:
acf.doAction('acfe/form/submit/success/name=my-form')
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added compatibility fix for the plugin “MC ACF Flexible Template” (Thanks @MarcinKilarski)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added Manual Json Export & Import tools
- Module: Dynamic Forms / Post Types / Taxonomies / Block Types / Options – Added Manual Export in the single view
- Module: Dynamic Forms / Post Types / Taxonomies / Block Types / Options – Added compatibility fix for PolyLang, allowing user to translate modules items (Thanks @Drashka)
- Module: Dynamic Post Types / Taxonomies / Block Types / Options – Added Manual PHP Export action (Feature request: @jaakkosaarenketo)
- General: Added CSS styles to match WP 5.3 Update UI
0.8.2
- Dynamic Forms: Fixed error position ‘below’ not working on some specific fields (Select)
- Dynamic Forms:
acfe_form_is_front()&
acfe_form_is_admin()helpers now also check native ACF Form screen
- Dynamic Forms: Added action alias name setting for each action allowing better targeting when using hooks
- Dynamic Forms: Reworked forms actions hooks and added ‘Advanced’ tab for each action with code examples
- Field: Groups/Clones – CSS integration tweaks are now optional (Thanks @Brandon A.)
- Field: Groups/Clones – Added “Seamless style” setting which enable better CSS integration (remove borders and padding)
- Field: Code Editor – Added Field (use the WP Core CodeMirror script)
- Field: Taxonomy Terms – Added advanced settings allowing specific taxonomies or specific terms in the field (with level or parent/child dependencies)
- Field: reCaptcha – Fixed a bug where reCaptcha would not work properly
- Field: Flexible Content – Updated JS filter
acf.doAction('acfe/fields/flexible_content/preview', response, flexible.$el, $layout, ajaxData)& moved it after preview HTML parse
- Field: Flexible Content – Updated JS filters & added variations
acf.doAction('acfe/fields/flexible_content/preview/name=my_flexible&layout=my_layout', response, flexible.$el, $layout, ajaxData)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed “Remove Collapse” setting not working on newly added layout (Moved RemoveCollapse from acf-extended-fc-control.js to acf-extended-fc.js (acfe/flexible/layouts))
- Fields: Fields are now registered using
acf_register_field_type(). This will allow developers to use
acf_get_field_type('acfe_field')
- Fields settings: Bidirectional – Added filter which allow to force related field to be updated when migrating from already existant values
- Fields settings: Bidirectional – Added
filter('acfe/bidirectional/force_update/name=my_field', true, $field, $post_id)(available with /type & /key) (Feature request: @anjanphukan)
- Field Groups: Fixed CSS which wrongly hide instructions when there’s no field label (Thanks @Damien C.)
- Field Groups: Third Party – Added PHP filter to change source column output
filter('acfe/field_groups_third_party/source', $source, $post_id, $field_group)
- General: Added
filter('acfe/field_wrapper_attributes/type=$field_type', $wrapper, $field)(also with /name & /key variations)
- General: Splitted CSS for front-end/back-end
- General: Fixed ACF Setting Tab “Module: Taxonomies Enhancements” title (thanks @doublesharp)
0.8.1
- Field: Advanced Link – Added instructions to add custom fields in the field administration
- Field: Advanced Link – Added filters
acfe/fields/advanced_link/fields/name=my_field&
acfe/fields/advanced_link/fields/key=field_xxxxxxx
- Field: Advanced Link – Changed values keys to:
type,
url,
post,
title&
target
- Field: Button – Updated JS hook
acf.doAction('acfe/fields/button/before_ajax', $el, data)
- Field: Button – Updated JS hook
acf.doAction('acfe/fields/button/ajax_success', response, $el, data)
- Field: Column – Fixed endpoint column not correctly closing the row
- Field: Flexible Content – Added JS hook
acf.doAction('acfe/fields/flexible_content/before_preview', $el, data)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added JS hook
acf.doAction('acfe/fields/flexible_content/preview', response, $el, data)
- Field: Flexible Content – Clone/Copy/Paste – Fixed a problem where new select option values weren’t properly duplicated (thanks @chrisschrijver)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Advanced settings: Fixed
prepare_fieldon form front
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Fixed a compatibility problem if a dynamic form was named
form
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Rename
field classto
input class
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Fixed a problem where native ACF Form would not properly work (thanks @maximelessard)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added Javascript to avoid re-submission on page refresh when ‘Hide form’ is set to ON
0.8
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added module. Forms UI available under ACF menu
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added PHP helper
acfe_form('my_form_name')&
acfe_form(188)to display a form
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added shortcode
[acfe_form name="my_form_name"]&
[acfe_form ID="188"]to display a form
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added setting to disable Dynamic Forms:
acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/dynamic_forms', false)
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added
action('acfe/form/validation', $form, $post_id)&
action('acfe/form/validation/name=form_name', $form, $post_id)to validate form before submission.
get_field(),
have_rows(),
get_sub_field()functions can be used.
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added
acfe_add_validation_error('field_name_or_key', 'message')helper to add error on specific field during the validation
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added
action('acfe/form/submit', $form, $post_id)&
action('acfe/form/submit/name=form_name', $form, $post_id)to add custom action on submission
- Module: Dynamic Forms – Added 8 new hooks per form action allowing developers to customize each action
- Field: Added Dynamic Form Select field
- Field: Added Google reCaptcha field (compatible v2 & v3)
- Field: Google reCaptcha – Added global setting:
acfe/field/recaptcha/site_key(API site key)
- Field: Google reCaptcha – Added global setting:
acfe/field/recaptcha/secret_key(API secret key)
- Field: Google reCaptcha – Added global setting:
acfe/field/recaptcha/version(v2 or v3)
- Field: Google reCaptcha – Added global setting:
acfe/field/recaptcha/v2/theme(light or dark)
- Field: Google reCaptcha – Added global setting:
acfe/field/recaptcha/v2/size(normal or compact)
- Field: Google reCaptcha – Added global setting:
acfe/field/recaptcha/v3/hide_logo(true or false)
- Field: File – Removed the native ‘No file selected’ text
- Field: File & Image – Added ‘Uploader type’ setting to choose which uploader to use (Basic or Media)
- Field: Post Type Selection – Code has been reworked. The field is now compatible with all select, checkbox & radio settings
- Field: Taxonomy Selection – Code has been reworked. The field is now compatible with all select, checkbox & radio settings
- Field: Button – Code has been reworked & added Ajax call setting
- Field: Button – Added Ajax action: ‘acfe/fields/button’, POST parameters: $post_id, $field_key, $field_name
- Field: Button – Added Javascript Ajax action:
('acfe/fields/button/before_ajax', this.$el)
- Field: Button – Added Javascript Ajax action:
('acfe/fields/button/ajax_success', response, this.$el)
- Field: Slug – Code has been reworked
- Field: Dynamic Message – Added instructions & code example in the field setting view
- Field: Column – Added Field
- Field: Post Status Selection – Added Field
- Field: User Roles Selection – Added Field
- Field: Hidden Input – Added Field
- Field: Advanced Link – Added Field. Added
filter('acfe/fields/advanced_link/fields', $fields, $field, $link)allowing developers to add custom field to the modal
- Field: Taxonomy Terms – Added Field
- Field: Group – Added Modal Edition setting allowing users to edit group values in a modal
- Field: Group – Added CSS fixes for better integration
- Field: Clone – Added Modal Edition setting allowing users to edit clone values in a modal (Only in group mode)
- Field: Clone – Added CSS fixes for better integration
- Field: Textarea – Added Code mode setting to switch font family to monospace and allow tab indent
- Field: Select – Added placeholder setting when allow null is activated
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Remove Collapse Action’ setting
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/lock', true, $field)to lock flexible content layouts (disable sortable)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/lock/name=my_flexible', true, $field)to lock flexible content layouts (disable sortable)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/remove_actions', true, $field)to remove the “Add layout” button
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/remove_actions/name=my_flexible', true, $field)to remove the “Add layout” button
- Field: Flexible Content – Clone & Copy/Paste functions are now compatible with min/max settings for each layout
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
action('acfe/flexible/render/before_template', $field, $layout, $is_preview)to add wrapper around the template render (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
action('acfe/flexible/render/after_template', $field, $layout, $is_preview)to add wrapper around the template render (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed
text-align:centerapplied to placeholder css
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Style/Script render filters when returning a full URL
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed a bug where the layout Title Edition input could disappear when clicking on the handle
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed a bug where the close button would not appear after adding a new layout
- Field: Repeater – Added Stylised button setting
- Field: Repeater – Added CSS fixes when table is empty
- Field: Repeater – Added
filter('acfe/repeater/lock', true, $field)to lock repeater rows (disable sortable)
- Field: Repeater – Added
filter('acfe/repeater/lock/name=my_repeater', true, $field)to repeater rows (disable sortable)
- Field: Repeater – Added
filter('acfe/repeater/remove_actions', true, $field)to remove the “Add row” button
- Field: Repeater – Added
filter('acfe/repeater/remove_actions/name=my_repeater', true, $field)to remove the “Add row” button
- Field: Fixed fields label CSS when label is empty (top & left placement)
- Fields: “Advanced Validation” settings are now disabled by default. To display them, the “Advanced settings” must be turned ON in the field group
- Fields: Added “Advanced Settings” allowing administrator to set custom field properties based on the current screen (administration/front-end). “Form settings” must be turned ON in the field group
- Fields: Added Hide Label setting (in the Advanced Settings)
- Fields: Added Hide Field setting (in the Advanced Settings)
- Fields: Added
filter('acfe/load_field', $field)to filter field settings everywhere but not in field group & tools management
- Fields: Added
filter('acfe/load_field_front', $field)to filter field settings in the front-end (and ajax coming from front-end) but not in field group & tools management
- Fields: Added
filter('acfe/load_field_admin', $field)to filter field settings in the administration (and ajax coming from administration) but not in field group & tools management
- Field Groups: Instructions Placement – Added “Tooltip” placement for instructions
- Field Groups: Third Party – Added PHP / Json Export & Sync actions
- Field Groups: Third Party – Added Source column
- Field Groups: Fixed potential undefined index in location column
- Location: Old Location “Post Type Archive” & “Taxonomy Archive” (in the admin list) have been renamed “Post Type List” & “Taxonomy List”
- Location: Post Type List/Taxonomy List – Fixed Image & File Upload fields being forced on basic mode (Thanks @dominikkucharski)
- Location: New Location “Post Type Archive” creates an option page under post types menu when argument
acfe_admin_archiveis set to true (also available in Dynamic Post Type)
- Module: Settings – Added ACF Extended tab to list the plugin’s current settings
- Module: Settings – Fixed
save_jsonsetting being incorrectly displayed in the ACF Setting tab
- Module: PHP Sync – Fixed a problem where field group would not be recognized as loaded in PHP if Json AutoSync is also activated
- Module: PHP Sync – Renamed PHP Sync settings to
acfe/php,
acfe/php_save,
acfe/php_load,
acfe/php_found
- Module: Dev Mode – Added mode which replace the WP Post Meta box with more details data (in posts & terms). It also enable
SCRIPT_DEBUG. Can be activated using
acf_update_setting('acfe/dev', true)or
define('ACFE_dev', true)
- Module: Dynamic Taxonomy – Added missing
meta_box_cbsetting (thanks @DavidGMiles)
- Module: Options – Fixed potential validation problem
- General: Improved ACF Extended modal CSS style & Added Modal inside modal overlay
0.7.9.9.9
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Copy/Paste function doing incorrect checks on radio, checkboxes and select inputs
- Field Group: Fixed field ‘Data’ button being displayed on newly created fields
0.7.9.9.8
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Clone & Copy/Paste functions in multi level flexible content (flexible inside flexible inside flexible…) (Thanks @AsmussenBrandon)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed CSS border glitch
0.7.9.9.6
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Clone & Copy/Paste functions for accordions fields (Thanks @Damian P.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Clone & Copy/Paste functions for FontAwesome fields (Thanks @Damian P.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Close Button setting is now always available and is not conditional anymore
- Field: Flexible Content – Render Template/Style/Script path now supports parent/child theme. If a file is found in the child theme, it will be included. Otherwise it will be checked against the parent theme path (Feature Request: @r3dridl3)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Layout Title Edition not working in some rare cases (Thanks @Damian P.)
- Field: Post Types & Taxonomies Select – Fixed two PHP noticed
- General: Added ACF Extended GitHub repository URL in the readme
0.7.9.9
- Field: Flexible Content – Settings are now dynamic (and not global anymore) (Thanks @Val)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added CSS class on cloned layouts
- Field: Flexible Content – Removed
esc_attr()from Layout Title Edition, allowing icons to be displayed correctly
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed potential duplicated clone buttons in specific cases (Thanks @chrisschrijver)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added “Layout Placeholder” setting, disabled by default (feature request: @Matt H.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added “Layout Title Edition” setting, disabled by default
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Enter key closing modal in textarea inputs (thanks @dominikkucharski)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed Clone & Copy/Paste functions on select2 fields (Thanks @AsmussenBrandon)
- Field: Flexible Content – Multiple Layouts Categories are now allowed in the Selection Modal, using pipes “|”. ie: Main|Shopping|Interactive (Feature request: @Damian P.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed a problem where “Min/Max Layouts” limitation (setting per layout) weren’t working properly when using the Layout Selection Modal (Thanks: @Matt H.)
- Module: Taxonomy – Added Polylang compatibility when translating a term (Thanks @jaakkosaarenketo)
- Module: Taxonomy – Fixed spacing when a meta field has no label
- Field: Bidirectional – Values are now saved as string when Post Object & User “Allow multiple values” setting is disabled (Thanks @screamingdev)
- Fields Groups: Added
word-breakon field description
- Fields Groups: Fixed PHP Notice when group location is an attachment (Thanks @herrschuessler)
- General: Added multiples settings in order to disable specific plugin’s modules. See FAQ (Feature request: @Matt H.)
- General: Added
ACFE_VERSIONconstant to force cache flush on plugin update
- General: PHP Strict Type checks globally (Thanks @Liam S.)
- General: Added Flexible Content Dynamic Preview Video in readme
0.7.9.4
- Module: Author Box – Hotfix
0.7.9.3
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/thumbnail/name={flexible:name}', $thumbnail, $field, $layout)to change all layouts thumbnails (must return
attachment IDor
URL) (Thanks @Dam)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed
$is_previewnot being available during the Dynamic Layout Preview (thanks @Dam)
- Module: Author Box – Added custom authors roles being able to be selected in the Author Box (Thanks @Andremacola)
- General: Fixed Readme typos
0.7.9
- Field: Flexible Content – Added Inline Layout Title Edition
- Field: Flexible Content – Added Auto scroll + Modal edit on One Click layout
- Field: Flexible Content – Removed native “Controls Icons” visibility being visible on all sub flexible content fields (better readability)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added WP Unslash on preview values to prevent backlashes on values (thanks @Dam)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added compatibility for layouts that have been synced and not manually created (thanks @T. Dubois)
- Field: Flexible Content – Copy/Paste functionality is now a Flexible Content setting (Default: Disabled) (Feature request: @louiswalch)
- Field: Flexible Content – ‘Close Button’ (collapse) on layouts is now a Flexible Content setting(Default: Disabled)
- Field: Flexible Content – Layouts Thumbnails aspect ratio are now locked (base ratio: 450px * 200px) (Feature request: @louiswalch)
- Field: Flexible Content – Dynamic Layout Preview refresh has been optimized. The preview content is now kept instead of being reset
- Field: Flexible Content – Dynamic Layout Preview style & script enqueue now use wp_enqueue_style() & wp_enqueue_script()
- Field: Flexible Content – Modal Edition – ‘Enter’ & ‘ESC’ keys now close Modals (instead of submitting the form)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
action('acfe/flexible/enqueue', $field, $is_preview)to enqueue new style/script (back & front) (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/layout/thumbnail/layout={layout:name}', $thumbnail, $field, $layout)to change layout thumbnail (must return
attachment IDor
URL) (with 3 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
action('acfe/flexible/preview', $field, $layout)to change Dynamic Layout Preview content (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/render/template', $template, $field, $layout, $is_preview)to change Layout Render: Template Path (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/render/style', $style, $field, $layout, $is_preview)to change Layout Render: Style Path (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/render/script', $script, $field, $layout, $is_preview)to change Layout Render: Script Path (with 6 variations)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/placeholder/icon', $class, $field)to change the Placeholder Button Dashicon class (default: ‘dashicons dashicons-edit’) (with 3 variations)
- Module: Dynamic Options Page – Fixed ‘Undefined $post_id’ PHP warning in Dynamic Options Page screen
- Module: Dynamic Options Page – Fixed registration order for child options pages (thanks @Val)
- Module: Dynamic Post Type – Fixed undefined ID php Warning on edit screen when Dynamic Post Type is registered locally (thanks @Val)
- Module: Dynamic Taxonomies – Taxonomy name character limit has been fixed to 32 instead of 20 (thanks @Damian)
- Module: Dynamic Taxonomies – ‘Add New’ button is now based on Taxonomy capabilities & Taxonomy Label (thanks @absolute_web)
- Module: Author – Field groups ‘Hide on screen’ is now taken in account (thanks @louiswalch)
- Tools: Dynamic Taxonomies Import – Fixed ‘undefined index’ PHP warning on taxonomy import (thanks @Val)
0.7.8
- Field: Flexible Content – Removed ‘Layouts Thumbnail as Preview’ setting. You should now use ‘Layouts: Dynamic Preview’
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Layouts: Dynamic Preview’ (‘Layouts: Render’ setting must be turned ON)
- Field: Flexible Content – Reworked layouts settings order (better readability)
- Field: Flexible Content – Modal Edition title now removes eventual extra HTML tags (thanks @Thomas D.)
- Field: Flexible Content – Modal Edition CSS has been fixed on Gutenberg Editor view (thanks @Val)
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed ‘Empty Message’ placeholder setting using wrong
__()function (thanks @illiminal)
- Field: Flexible Content – Removed query vars from
get_flexible(). Global variables
$layout&
$fieldcan be used in the template to retrieve current settings
- Field: Flexible Content – Added global variable
$is_previewwhich is true when the template file is called as a layout preview
- Field: Flexible Content –
get_flexible()now uses
wp_enqueue_style()&
wp_enqueue_script()when rendering on front-end
- Field: Image – ‘No image selected’ text has been removed
- Module: Dynamic Post Types/Taxonomies – Fixed ‘index key not found’ PHP warning (thanks @Val)
- Module: Dynamic Post Types/Taxonomies/Options & Block Types – Added
edit_postscapabilities matching the ACF capability setting
- Tools: Dynamic Post Type Import – Fixed ‘capabilities key not found’ PHP warning during import process (thanks @Val)
- General: Improved Metaboxes CSS on Gutenberg Editor views
- General: Reworked JS enqueue. Flexible Content JS is now excluded from ACF Field Groups views
0.7.5.5
- Field: Flexible Content – Completely revamped Flexible Content JavaScript for a more solid & optimized code
- Field: Flexible Content – Automatically scroll to the layout position when adding a new layout
- Field: Flexible Content – Automatically open layout edition modal when adding a new layout
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Close’ (collapse) button at the bottom of layout when opened
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed typo error in the ‘Paste Layouts’ prompt
- Field: Flexible Content – Added Flexbox CSS compatibility
- Field: Flexible Content – Better Multi Modal Handling (modal inside a modal inside a modal…)
- Field: Flexible Content – Better Field Validation Handling inside layouts
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
has_flexible($field_name, $post_id)front-end function to check if rows exists
- Field: Flexible Content Control – Automatically scroll to the new layout position when using ‘Clone Layout’
- Field: Flexible Content Control – Fixed ‘Clone Layout’ when an already cloned layout had an ‘Editor’ field
- Field: Flexible Content Control – Fixed ‘Clone Layout’ unwanted icon when a layout had an ‘Accordion’ field
- Field: Advanced Validation/Update – The settings are now hidden on non-necessary fields (Clone, Flexible content, Tabs etc…)
- Module: Dynamic Options Pages – Now forces a unique slug to avoid duplication
- Module: Dynamic Post Types/Taxonomies/Options Pages & Block Types – Manual Json export has been removed from possible actions on the trashed status screen
- Module: Options – Fixed a CSS enqueue problem introduced in last patch
- Location: Post Type Archive & Taxonomy Archive options now use ACF multi-languages settings
- General: Removed jQuery UI & jQuery UI Dialog dependency (ACF Extended now uses its own lightweight modal system)
0.7.5
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Control’: Copy, Paste & Duplicate Layouts on the fly using icons in the layouts handle
- Field: Flexible Content – Control: Copy & Paste all layouts on the fly using the new icon next to ‘Add row’ button (can be used to transfer layout data from one page to an another)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Modal: Edition’ setting, allowing to edit layouts in a modal
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Layouts Previews’ setting, allowing to display the layout thumbnail as preview (collapsed state)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/previews/name=$field_name', $thumbnails, $field)allowing to override the preview image for each layout (usage example is available in the FAQ)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
filter('acfe/flexible/previews/key=$field_key', $thumbnails, $field)allowing to override the preview image for each layout (usage example is available in the FAQ)
- Field: Flexible Content – When using
get_flexible(),
get_query_var('acf_flexible_field')&
get_query_var('acf_flexible_layout')can be used in the template file to retrieve current field & layout informations
- Field: Flexible Content – When using
get_flexible(), an HTML comment has been added for each rendered templates
- Field: Flexible Content – Fixed the possibility to render the same layout multiple times when using
get_flexible()(thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Field: Flexible Content –
get_flexible()now enqueue each style.css & script.js only one time on the whole page
- Field: Flexible Content – Added more width spacing for the ‘Modal: Category’ checkbox (compatibility for small screens)
- Tools: Added Export & Import Tools for Dynamic Post Types, Taxonomies, Block Types & Options Pages using Json files
- Location: Post Type Archive & Taxonomy Archive now use field group location (High, Normal or Side) & field group style (WP Box or seamless) (Feature Request)
- Module: Taxonomy – Added some spacing on the term edition screen (compatibility with YOAST/Rank Math metaboxes)
- Module: Taxonomy – Fixed Edit Screen CSS for Repeaters & Groups (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Module: Dynamic Taxonomies – Fixed ‘Post Type’ column when a post type does not exists anymore (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Module: Dynamic Taxonomies – Fixed Single Posts per page, Orderby & Order
- Module: Dynamic Post Types – Fixed ‘Taxonomies’ column when a taxonomy does not exists anymore (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Module: Dynamic Post Types & Taxonomies – Fixed Admin Orderby, Order & Menu position which weren’t working properly (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Module: Dynamic Post Types & Taxonomies – Fixed user Posts per page, Orderby & Order option screen which were forced (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Field Groups: Hide ‘Category’ column if there’s no term
- Misc: Added ‘Advanced Custom Fields’ tab in the WP ‘Add plugin’ page
0.7.0.3
- Field: Flexible Content – ‘Modal: Title’ – The custom modal title now works correctly (thanks to Damian P.)
- Field: Flexible Content – ‘Layouts State’ – Fixed a problem where layouts title were incorrect when forcing layouts state (thanks to Damian P.)
- Compatibility: ACF Pro 5.7.13 – Fixed Archive Location ‘All’ PHP error (acf/location/rule_match filter)
0.7
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Stylised Button’ setting which automatically hide native ACF ’empty’ message and add style to ‘Add row’ button
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Hide Empty Message’ setting to hide native ACF ’empty’ message
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Empty Message’ text setting to change the native ACF ‘click the Add Row button below…’ message
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Layouts Thumbnails’ setting to add image thumbnails for each layout in the admin layout selection
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Layouts Render’ setting to add template, style & script file for each layout. Those settings can be then accessed on the front-end
- Field: Flexible Content – Added
get_flexible($selector, $post_id)and
the_flexible($selector, $post_id)functions to automatically use the ‘Layouts Render’ settings in front-end
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Modal’ setting to change the layout selection into a proper modal in the administration
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Modal: Title’ setting to change the layout modal title
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Modal: Columns’ setting to change the layout modal columns grid. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 columns available
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Modal: Categories’ setting to add a category for each layout in the layout modal
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Layouts State’ setting to force layouts to be collapsed or opened by default
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘Button Label’ native compatibility fix to make it work with Dashicons (CSS to fix vertical alignment)
- Field: Flexible Content – Added ‘One click’ hidden function. In the post administration, the ‘Add row’ button will add a layout without the selection modal if there is only one layout available in the flexible content
- Field: Flexible Content – Note – The following settings: Layouts Thumbnails, Layouts Render & Modal Categories will be visible after saving field group
- Module: Ajax Author – Fixed a bug where field groups ‘Hide on screen’ setting wasn’t applied on post administration
- Module: Json AutoSync – Added “‘/acf-json’ folder not found” warning message if Json Sync is set in a field group and the ‘/acf-json’ folder doesn’t exists
- Module: Taxonomy – Forced Tabs to be ‘Aligned Top’ in taxonomies fields (JS Only – ACF Bug) & added better CSS style (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Module: Dynamic Post Type/Taxonomy/Option Page/Block Type – Hidden ‘Minor publishing’ panel (Save as draft, visibility…) to avoid confusion (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Field: Bidirectional – Removed the ‘bail early if old values == new values’ check. This will let users convert existing fields with saved values into bidirectional without hassle (thanks to @Val_Pellegrin)
- Field: Repeater – Added CSS spacing for block repeaters (better readability)
- Field Group: Location ‘Taxonomy All’ – Fix native ACF location ‘Taxonomy == All’ matching all ACF Extended ‘Taxonomies Archives’ locations
- Compatibility: Added compatibility fix for Rank Math SEO & YOAST Plugin to avoid the plugin’s post metabox being above ACF metaboxes
0.6.7.2
- Field Group: Latest Post Type ‘All’ location fix was too sensitive. The location now works as expected
- Module: Dynamic Post Types, Taxonomies & Block Types modules now set the ‘slug’ as disabled once it’s saved (to avoid duplication). A more flexible solution will be introduced later (WIP)
0.6.7
- Module: Added Block Types Module. You can now add, edit and delete Block Types in the ACF > Block Types UI
- Module: Added Options Pages Module. You can now add, edit and delete Options Pages in the ACF > Options UI
- Field Group: Fixed Post Type ‘All’ location that could render field groups on internal/excluded post types
0.6.5
- Field: Added ‘Featured Thumbnail’ setting on image fields. When selected, the field will update the post featured thumbnail
- Field: Fixed bidirectional ON/OFF switch ‘width:auto’ causing warning with ACF Pro 5.8
- Module: Options – Added support of Json value (introduced by WordPress 5.2 Health Check transients)
- Module: Dynamic Post Type & Taxonomy – Removed ‘sanitize_title()’ pass on archive & single rewrite settings. Allowing rewrite slugs to be saved as: ‘prefix1/prefix2’
- General: Added Gutenberg CSS on post metaboxes. More contrast for better metaboxes integration & visibility
0.6.3
- Module: Dynamic Post Type & Taxonomy now deregister post types /taxonomies that have been deleted (or trashed) via the Tools > Post Types / Taxonomies
- Module: Dynamic Post Type & Taxonomy now register post types / taxonomies in ASC order
- Module: Dynamic Post Type – Fixed a bug where hierarchical post types had a query error in the admin archive
- General: Improved the ACF Pro dependency style in plugins list when ACF Pro isn’t activated
- Plugin: Readme – Reworked structure
- Plugin: Readme – Added Supporters section
- Plugin: Readme – Trying to implement emojis ✌
0.6.1
- Admin: Re-introduced ‘Options’ admin screen under Settings > Options. Code has been completely refactored using native WP List Table. New features: Searchbox, item per page preference (default: 100), sortable columns, bulk delete and ability to edit serialized values.
0.6.0.2
- Field Group: Lowered ‘Field Group Data’ Metabox priority which was too high and was displayed above fields.
0.6.0.1
- General: Fixed backward compatibility for ACF Pro 5.7.10. The function: acf_add_filter_variations() was causing problems.
- Admin: Temporarily removed the ‘Options Beta’ admin screen. Still needs some works. (thanks to @DamChtlv)
0.6
- Field Group: New location available – Post type archive (under Post type). Field group will be displayed on post type list view, as a sidebar. Fields will be saved in the option:
{post_type}_options. Frontend usage example:
get_field('my_field', 'page_options').
- Field Group: New location available – Taxonomy archive (under Taxonomy). Field group will be displayed on taxonomy list view, as a sidebar. Fields will be saved in the option:
tax_{taxonomy}_options. Frontend usage example:
get_field('my_field', 'tax_category_options').
- Taxonomies: Taxonomies list & edit views have been tweaked for a more consistent administration experience, using CSS/JS only. Views are now similar to post type edition screens.
- Field Groups: Added a ‘Third party’ status (just like ‘Sync available’) in order to display local field groups thats are loaded by ACF, but not available in the ACF field group administration. Example: a field group is registered locally in the
functions.phpfile.
- Dynamic Post Type: Added a configuration button next to the post type title, if the post type was generated by the Dynamic Post Type tool.
- Dynamic Taxonomy: Added a configuration button next to the taxonomy title, if the taxonomy was generated by the Dynamic Taxonomy tool.
- Field Groups: Better ‘Load’ column data source. Now display: DB, Json or PHP.
- Field Groups: Now forcing Json / PHP Sync if local files are loaded by ACF. In order to disable it, and if the setting is already enabled, you must manually delete the
group_xxxxxxxxxfile in your theme folder. This behavior is applied to avoid any data desynchonization.
- Field: Fixed a PHP notice in the Advanced Validation setting update.
- Field Groups: Taxonomy acf-field-group-category – Better exclusion from ACF taxonomy selection (location & fields)
0.5.8.1
- Plugin: Less aggressive ACF Pro check on activation. Now displaying a notice (allowing pre-activation of ACF Extended)
- Plugin: Readme text fix
0.5.8
- Field: Added Bidirectional setting for the following fields: relationship, post object, user & taxonomy terms
- Module: Added ‘Ajax Author’ field to replace the native WP Author Meta Box
- Module: Dynamic Post Type & Taxonomy – Better exclusion from ACF post types selection (location & fields)
- General: Fixed ACF Select2 CSS to fit ACF input styles (border-radius, border-color & line-height)
- General: Renamed ACF-Extended assets for better readability in the browser console resources tab
- Compatibility: Removed the Taxonomy Order submenu created under ACF for the taxonomy ‘Field Group Category’ by the plugin ‘Category Order and Taxonomy Terms Order’
0.5.5.1
- Module: Dynamic Taxonomy – Fixed Terms PHP warning
- General: Plugin readme
0.5.5
- Module: Added Dynamic Post Type module
- Module: Added Dynamic Taxonomy module
- Admin: Added WP Options page
- Field: Added Post Type Selection field
- Field: Added Taxonomy Selection field
- Field: Added Slug field
- Field Groups: Fixed ‘no field groups found’ wrong colspan
- General: Reworked plugin folders and files hierarchy
0.5.2.3
- Field Groups: Fixed unused category column on Field Groups Sync page
- Fields: Fixed subfields ‘ghost’ acfcloneindex saved when duplicating flexible content (thanks to @AsmussenBrandon)
0.5.2.1
- Field Group: Fixed Left Label Placement overwriting existing field groups (thanks to @AsmussenBrandon)
0.5.2
- Fields: Added new dynamic message field
- Fields: Added new button field
- General: Added compatibility filters for ‘Post Types Order’ plugin
- Plugin: Updated assets
- Plugin: Reworked readme
- Plugin: Fixed typos
0.5.1
- Plugin: Added screenshots
- Field Group: Moved Auto Sync Warnings below Auto Sync instructions
- Field: Added filters variation to
acfe/validate&
acfe/update
0.5
- Initial release