Advanced Custom Fields: Extended

🚀 All-in-one enhancement suite that improves WordPress & Advanced Custom Fields. This plugin aims to provide a powerful administration framework with a wide range of improvements & optimizations.

⭐ Highlight

New Field Groups Locations

14+ New ACF Fields

10+ ACF Fields Enhanced

Bidirectional Fields

Advanced Fields Validation

Flexible Content as Page Builder

Compress ACF values into a single metadata

ACF Forms Manager

ACF Options Pages / Block Types Manager

ACF & WordPress Meta Overview

WordPress Post Types / Taxonomies Manager

WordPress Options Manager

WordPress Admin Enhancements

… And many more features

🤟 Philosophy

100% free

Seamless integration

No extra menu, ads or notices

Built by developers, for developers

🛠️ Links

📺 Flexible Content Showcase

📝 Requirements

This plugin requires at least ACF Pro 5.7.10

If you don’t already own ACF Pro, you should consider it. It’s one of the most powerful WordPress plugin, with a life-time licence for unlimited websites.

🏷️ Features

ACF: Field Groups Settings

Auto Sync PHP

Automatically synchronize field groups with local PHP files upon field group updates. This feature will create, include and update a local PHP file for each field group (just like the native Json sync feature).

Default folder: /wp-content/themes/my-theme/acfe-php/

Auto Sync Json

Control which field groups you want to synchronize with local Json files. Display warnings if the Json file has been manually deleted. Manually synchronize Json from field group screen.

Categories

Spice up your field groups with a custom taxonomy and filter field groups by terms.

Permissions

Add permission layer to field groups. Choose which roles can view & edit field groups in the post edition screen.

Alternative Title

Display an alternative field group title in post edition screen.

Note

Add a personal note in the field group administration. Only visible to administrators

Custom meta data

Add custom metas (key/value) in the field group administration. Data can be retrieved using acf_get_field_group()

View raw data

Display raw field group data in a modal to check your configuration & settings

Custom key

Set custom field group key. ie: group_custom_name

Advanced settings

Enable advanced fields settings & validation based on screen (administration/front-end). See fields advanced settings/validation

New field group instructions placement: Tooltip

Display instructions in a tooltip which is displayed when hovering an information icon

New field group location: All post types

Display field group on all post types edition screen

New field group location: Post type List

Display field group on post types admin list screen. Fields are saved in the option: {post_type}_options

New field group location: Taxonomy List

Display field group on taxonomies admin list screen. Fields are saved in the option: tax_{taxonomy}_options

New field group location: Post type Archive

Display field group on the post type archive (option page). The post type argument acfe_admin_archive must be set to true . This feature is also available in the Dynamic Post Type UI. Fields are saved in the option: {post_type}_archive

ACF: Field Groups List

Column: Category

Display and filter field groups categories

Column: Locations

Quick view of field groups locations informations using icons & popover

Column: Load

Quick view of field groups data load source (DB, PHP or Json)

Column: Sync PHP / Json

Quick view of field groups synchronization status with warnings

Row action: Export PHP / Json

One-click export for each field groups

Row action: Field group key

Quick view of field groups keys

ACF: Field Groups – Third Party

Third Party

Display local field groups thats are loaded by ACF, but not available in the ACF field group administration. Example: a field group is registered locally in the functions.php file, but not in ACF

Export

Export local field groups into PHP or Json

Sync

Sync local field groups back to the database and edit their fields just like any other field group

ACF: Fields Settings

Bidirectional fields

An advanced bidirectional setting (also called post-to-post) is available for the following fields: Relationship, Post object, User & Taxonomy terms.

Fields will work bidirectionally and automatically update each others. Works in groups & clones (prefixed field names must be turned off).

Usage example is available in the FAQ

Advanced settings

A more sophisticated field settings based on specified location (administration/front-end). Example: Field is required only in front-end. The field group “Advanced settings” must be turned ON.

Advanced validation

A more sophisticated validation conditions (AND/OR) with custom error messages based on specified location (administration/front-end). The field group “Advanced settings” must be turned ON.

Permissions

Add permission layer to fields. Choose which roles can view & edit fields in the post edition screen. (can be combinated with field groups permissions)

Save as Meta

Exclude the field from the “Single Meta Save” compression feature. The global ACF setting “Single Meta Save” must be turned ON.

View raw data

Display raw field data in a modal to check your configuration & settings

ACF: Fields

Field Clone: Edit in modal

Allow users to edit clone fields in a modal

Field File: Uploader type

Choose the uploader type: Basic or native WP uploader

Field Group: Edit in modal

Allow users to edit group fields in a modal

Field Image: Use as Featured Thumbnail

Choose if an image field should be considered as post featured thumbnail

Field Image: Uploader type

Choose the uploader type: Basic or native WP uploader

Field Post Object: Allow custom values

Allow user to enter custom value which will be saved as a new post

Field Repeater: Stylised button

Add style to ‘Add Row’ button

Field Repeater: Disable Sortable

Disable sortable rows using filter('acfe/repeater/lock/name=my_repeater', true, $field)

Field Repeater: Remove Actions

Remove the actions buttons using filter('acfe/repeater/remove_actions/name=my_repeater', true, $field)

Field Select: Placeholder

Change the default “Select” placeholder text

Field Textarea: Code mode

Switch font family to monospace and allow tab indent

ACF: New Fields

New Field: Advanced Link

Display a modern Link Selection in a modal. Post selection can be filtered via post types & taxonomies terms. Add custom fields using filter('acfe/fields/advanced_link/fields', $fields, $field, $link)

New Field: Button

Display a custom submit or button. Built-in ajax call on click. Example available in the field administration

New Field: Code Editor

Edit code using the native WP Core Codemirror library

New Field: Columns

Re-arrange fields administration using columns

New Field: Dynamic form

Select any dynamic form (format: checkbox, radio or select). See ACF: Dynamic Forms section

New Field: Dynamic message

Display custom HTML/PHP content using acf/render_field/name=my_field . Example is available in the field administration

New Field: Google reCaptcha

Display a reCaptcha field (compatible v2 & v3)

New Field: Hidden input

Display a hidden input with custom name/value

New Field: Post status selection

Select any post status (format: checkbox, radio or select)

New Field: Post type selection

Select any post type (format: checkbox, radio or select)

New Field: Slug

A slug text input (ie: my-text-input )

New Field: Taxonomy selection

Select any taxonomy (format: checkbox, radio or select)

New Field: Taxonomy Terms selection

Select any terms of any taxonomies, allow specific terms, level or childs (format: checkbox or select). Terms can be loaded & saved for the current post (just like the native ACF Taxonomy field)

New Field: User roles selection

Select any user role (format: checkbox, radio or select)

WordPress: Dynamic Post Types

Create and manage post types from your WordPress administration (Tools > Post Types). All WordPress post types arguments can be set and managed. But also:

Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the post type archive

Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the post type administration screen

Set custom single template (ie: my-single.php ) instead of the native single-{post_type}.php

) instead of the native Set custom archive template (ie: my-archive.php ) instead of the native archive-{post_type}.php

) instead of the native Add an Archive Option Page under the post type menu and set your field groups

Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page

WordPress: Dynamic Taxonomies

Create and manage taxonomies from your WordPress administration (Tools > Taxonomies). All WordPress taxonomies arguments can be set and managed. But also:

Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the taxonomy term archive

Manage Posts per page, order by and order for the taxonomy administration screen

Set custom taxonomy template (ie: my-taxonomy.php ) instead of the native taxonomy-{taxonomy}.php

) instead of the native Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page

WordPress: Ajax Author Box

The native WP Author Metabox has been replaced with a dynamic version allowing to manage thousands of users without slowing down the post administration.

WordPress: Taxonomy List & Edit

Taxonomies list & edit views have been enhanced for a more consistent administration experience, using CSS/JS only. Views are now similar to post type edition screens.

WordPress: Options

Manage WordPress options from Settings > Options.

View, add, edit and delete options

Working with strings, serialized & Json values

ACF: Settings

ACF: Settings page

Display all ACF settings in one page.

ACF Extended: Settings page

Display all ACF Extended settings in one page.

ACF: Dev Mode

View all custom Posts, Terms & Users meta in a readable format

Print Arrays & Json values

ACF fields meta are grouped together

ACF field groups related to fields are displayed when available

Dev mode also enable SCRIPT_DEBUG

Activate using acf_update_setting('acfe/dev', true) or define('ACFE_dev', true)

ACF: Options Pages

Manage ACF Options Pages from ACF > Options.

View, add, edit and delete options pages

All arguments are available

Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page

ACF: Block Types (Gutenberg)

Manage ACF Block Types from ACF > Block Types.

View, add, edit and delete Block Types

All arguments are available

Manual PHP/Json Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page

Requires ACF Pro 5.8

ACF: Flexible Content Enhancement

Controls: Inline Layout Title Edition

Controls: Copy, Paste & Duplicate Layouts on the fly

Controls: Copy & Paste all layouts on the fly

Stylised Button: Add style to ‘Add Row’ button

Hide Empty Message: Hide the native Flexible Content ‘Empty’ message

Empty Message: Change the native Flexible Content ‘Click the Add Row button below…’ message

Layouts Thumbnails: Add thumbnails for each layout in the layout selection

Layouts Settings: Choose a field group to clone and to be used as a layout configuration modal in the administration

Layouts Render: Add template.php , style.css & script.js files settings for each layout. Those settings can be then accessed in the front-end (More informations in the FAQ)

, & files settings for each layout. Those settings can be then accessed in the front-end (More informations in the FAQ) Layouts Dynamic Preview: Edit & Preview Layouts on-the-fly from your WordPress administration, just like in Gutenberg (Layouts Render must be turned ON)

Modal Edition: Edit layouts in a modal

Modal Selection: Change the layout selection into a modal

Modal Selection Title: Change the layout modal title

Modal Selection Columns: Change the layout modal columns grid. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 columns available

Modal Selection Categories: Add category for each layout in the layout modal

Layouts State: Force layouts to be collapsed or opened by default

Layouts Collapse: Remove collapse action

Button Label: Supports Dashicons icons elments <span>

One Click: the ‘Add row’ button will add a layout without the selection modal if there is only one layout available in the flexible content

Lock Flexible Content: Disable sortable layouts using filter('acfe/flexible/lock/name=my_flexible', true, $field)

Remove Actions Buttons: Remove the action buttons using filter('acfe/flexible/remove_actions/name=my_flexible', true, $field)

Asynchronous Layouts: Add layouts using Ajax method. This setting increase performance on complex Flexible Content

Disable Legacy Layout Title Ajax: Disable the native ACF Layout Title Ajax call on acf/fields/flexible_content/layout_title .

ACF: Dynamic Forms

Manage ACF Forms from your WordPress administration. All ACF Form settings are available. But also:

Render multiple field groups in one single form with custom HTML between them

Apply custom CSS class to all fields & wrappers

Apply custom CSS class to fields errors

Group errors above the form, display them above fields, below fields or hide them

Hide form on successful submission

Map fields and change their settings based on the location (front-end/back-end)

Add multiple actions on form submission:

Create or Update Posts

Create or Update Terms

Create or Update Users

Send multiple e-mails

Trigger custom PHP actions

Integration, validation & custom submission examples in the administration

Display forms using acfe_form('my_form_name') or acfe_form(188) helpers

or helpers Display forms using shortcodes [acfe_form name="my_form_name"] or [acfe_form ID="188"]

or The function acf_form_head() is not needed anymore

is not needed anymore Manual Import & Export is available in the ACF > Tools page

ACF: Single Meta Save (Beta)

Compress all fields values from the current post, term or user into one single meta data. This process lighten the database load as values are saved and read from one single row. Once activated and after saving a post/term/user in the administration, all old meta data will be removed and packed together in a meta called acf .

To monitor the process, it is possible to enable the “ACF Extended: Dev Mode” which will display all WP & ACF meta data on every Posts, Terms & Users.

This feature also enables a new setting available in every fields: “Save as individual meta”. If this setting is turned ON on a specific field, then the value will be saved individually. WP Queries and Meta Queries can be used just like before.

Single Meta Save is disabled by default. To enable it, add the following code in your functions.php file:

add_action('acf/init', 'my_acfe_modules'); function my_acfe_modules(){ // Enable Single Meta Save acf_update_setting('acfe/modules/single_meta', true); }

Note: It is possible to revert back to the native ACF save process. To do so, keep the feature enabled, get in the post administration you want to revert back. Disable the feature in your code, and save the post. All data will be saved back to individual meta datas.

❤️ Supporters