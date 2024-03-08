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WP-CLI: Every action, scriptable.

The command line for WordPress. No browser required.

Install WP-CLI
Browse commands

Scriptable by design

Anything you can do in the WordPress admin, you can do from the terminal. Install and update plugins, import content, create users, run search-replace across a database, rotate keys, manage multisite networks. Bundle any of it into a script, a cron job, or a deploy step. WP-CLI turns WordPress into something you can automate.

Get started with WP-CLI
Read the handbook

wp plugin

Install, activate, update

wp theme

Manage themes and child themes

wp db

Export, import, search-replace

wp user

Create, update, reset passwords

wp post

Bulk create, edit, delete content

wp core

Install, update, verify WordPress

wp site

Manage multisite networks

wp cron

Inspect and run scheduled events

Automate anything

WP-CLI fits wherever you script. Bake it into a deploy pipeline to migrate a database between environments. Wire it into a GitHub Action to verify core integrity on every pull request. Run it from cron to rotate keys, prune transients, or regenerate thumbnails at 3 a.m.

See automation recipes
wp db export backup.sql
wp search-replace 'https://staging.example.com' 'https://example.com' --all-tables
wp cache flush
WP_CLI::add_command( 'hello', function () {
    WP_CLI::success( 'Hello from WP-CLI!' );
} );

Extend it

WP-CLI is built to be extended. Write a custom command in a few lines of PHP and ship it as a plugin — or browse the community package index for one that already does what you need.

Write a custom command
Browse packages

Maintained by the WordPress community

WP-CLI has shipped continuously since 2011, maintained by volunteers from across the WordPress ecosystem. Every release ships under public governance, and contributions take many forms — triage, docs, translation, command authorship, tests.

Contribute
Read the release notes

Built for what's next

The future of web management is autonomous, and WP-CLI is designed to lead the way. Beyond serving as a powerful interface for developers, it provides the standardized, command-driven architecture that AI agents and LLMs need to interact reliably with WordPress. By leveraging the Abilities API, AI connectors, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, WP-CLI turns WordPress into a fully agent-ready environment. Whether you are automating routine maintenance or building complex agentic workflows, WP-CLI provides the stable, programmable foundation required for the next generation of intelligence.

Explore output formats

Read the handbook

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