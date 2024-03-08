Built for what's next

The future of web management is autonomous, and WP-CLI is designed to lead the way. Beyond serving as a powerful interface for developers, it provides the standardized, command-driven architecture that AI agents and LLMs need to interact reliably with WordPress. By leveraging the Abilities API, AI connectors, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, WP-CLI turns WordPress into a fully agent-ready environment. Whether you are automating routine maintenance or building complex agentic workflows, WP-CLI provides the stable, programmable foundation required for the next generation of intelligence.