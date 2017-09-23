Description
WP Medium Editor is for those who love a simple interface to write with. It stripped most non-essential parts of what is present in the default editor.
An important note though: If your writing involves creating tables and some other powerful editing – WP Medium Editor is not for you.
If all you do is using Bold, Italic, underline and some light weight editing. You are welcome to use this plugin.
How to Start
- Upload the entire
WP-Medium-Editorfolder to the
/wp-content/plugins/directory
- Activate the plugin through the ‘Plugins’ menu in WordPress
- Click
Add newunder post.
- Start writing with the new interface 🙂
Credit
Credit where credit is due: This plugin here is inspired and based on the work of the awesome guys at Yabwe
Feedback
I am open to your suggestions and feedback –
Let’s talk @adetona77
Mail at adetonaabiodun12@gmail.com
Thank you for using my plugin!
Changelog
1.0.0
- Release date – 23/9/2017