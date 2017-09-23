Description

WP Medium Editor is for those who love a simple interface to write with. It stripped most non-essential parts of what is present in the default editor.

An important note though: If your writing involves creating tables and some other powerful editing – WP Medium Editor is not for you.

If all you do is using Bold, Italic, underline and some light weight editing. You are welcome to use this plugin.

How to Start

Upload the entire WP-Medium-Editor folder to the /wp-content/plugins/ directory Activate the plugin through the ‘Plugins’ menu in WordPress Click Add new under post. Start writing with the new interface 🙂

Credit

Credit where credit is due: This plugin here is inspired and based on the work of the awesome guys at Yabwe

Feedback

I am open to your suggestions and feedback –

Let’s talk @adetona77

Mail at adetonaabiodun12@gmail.com

Thank you for using my plugin!