WooCommerce Email Test

Description

Allows you to view in bowser tests of the WooCommerce emails.

This plugin adds an “Email Test” option within your WooCommerce menu. From there, you can specify a test order, and view test emails for the following email types:

New Order

Processing Order

Completed Order

Customer Invoice

Customer Note

Note – this plugin only works with WooCommerce.

Email Uptime Monitoring

Are you looking for a system that will monitor your WooCommerce emails, to ensure they are working 24 hours a day? Then check out our new product WooCommerce Email Monitor

Sending Emails

We also have a premium plugin which offers the following additional features:

Real email in-box testing

The premium version lets you send any of the test emails to an email address of you choice, at the click of a button. This allows you to test the email in a real inbox, instead of simply in the browser.

Additional testing for the following WooCommerce email types:

Cancelled Order

Failed Order

Customer On Hold Order

Customer Refunded Order

Customer Reset Password

Customer New Account

Support for the WooCommerce Subscription plugin

If you have the WooCommerce subscription plugin, you can test the emails associated with this plugin. These are:

New Renewal Order

Completed Renewal Order

Completed Switch Order

Customer Renewal Invoice

Lifetime updates

Any updates to the premium plugin will be available to you at no extra cost.

How to get the premium plugin

Simply install this free plugin, and click on the ‘Go Premium’ tab to purchase a license key.

Order Email Logger

Check out our other WooCommerce email related plugin – view a log of emails sent by WooCommerce for each order.

WooCommerce Order Email Log