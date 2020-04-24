Description

CartBounty – Save and recover abandoned carts for WooCommerce plugin saves all activity in the WooCommerce checkout form before it is submitted and sends notifications on newly abandoned carts. The plugin allows to see who abandons your shopping carts and get in touch with them. You can also make use of the new Exit Intent popup technology to capture users email and later remind him about his shopping cart.

You will receive regular email notifications about newly abandoned shopping carts and will be able to manually remind about these abandoned carts. You could offer them an additional discount on the cart by sending them a coupon in order to persuade them.

If you would like to send automated abandoned cart recovery emails to customers via MailChimp or ActiveCampaign*, please visit our CartBounty Pro – Save and recover abandoned carts for WooCommerce plugin version.

Plugin basics and features:

Instantly capture WooCommerce checkout field data before submission to save abandoned carts.

Receive notifications on newly abandoned shopping carts via email. You can set notification frequency or disable them in case you want to take some time off 🙂

The “Remember checkout fields” function will allow your customers to refresh the checkout page after entering their information and walk around the page without losing previously entered data in the checkout form. Please note that this feature is enabled only for users who haven’t logged in – WooCommerce takes care of this for authorized users.

If a user is logged in, the shopping cart will be instantly captured as soon as an item is added to the cart. After this, the cart will be instantly updated if it is altered or an item is removed from the cart.

You can enable Exit Intent popup to offer saving unregistered user’s shopping cart for later. With help of the Exit Intent Technology you can capture even more abandoned carts by displaying a message including an email field that the customer can fill to save his shopping cart.

The Exit Intent will be triggered as soon as the user tries to leave your shop with a filled shopping cart. If you would like to make it work on mobile devices, please upgrade to our Pro version.

Please note that the Exit Intent will only be showed to unregistered users once per hour after they have added an item to their shopping cart.

If the user completes the payment and receives a “Thank you” page, he is removed from the abandoned cart table and the Checkout form fields will be cleared.

Since we love to make things run smooth, in case if you Uninstall this plugin, it will automatically clean up after itself (delete abandoned carts data, table and options created by this plugin) leaving your project clean.

Plugin dependencies:

Uses WordPress private WP_List_Table class in order to output the table in the admin section. If this class changes, the table and all of its functions might break. WooCommerce hooks WooCommerce session

Note: If the fields are added outside of Checkout page or Checkout page input field ID values are changed, the plugin will not be able to load data.

Input field ID values should be default:

#billing_first_name

#billing_last_name

#billing_company

#billing_email

#billing_phone

etc.

If WordPress changes the location of “admin-ajax.php” file, then will have to update it.

Since version 2.0.1 plugin also uses WooCommerce Checkout form input field class “input-text” in order to trigger save action from all form fields.

*Please note that this link to ActiveCampaign has been linked under an affiliate marketing program which helps us to support and invest in the future evolution of this plugin since we get a small percentage of earnings for each new ActiveCampaign customer.