Description
Allows you to add your site verification tag to your site.
The plugin will generate the site verification meta tag used to validate a site on siteby.com.
Screenshots
Installation
- Use the Add New Plugin in the WordPress admin area
- Activate the plugin through the ‘Plugins’ menu in WordPress
- You can find the settings and documentation under Settings -> SiteBy Verification
Then to make plugin work on pages – make sure the wp_head() function is utilized in the header.
FAQ
Installation Instructions
-
