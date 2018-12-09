Showing results for: sitemap-index-1.xml

Yoast SEO

(27,071 total ratings)

Improve your WordPress SEO: Write better content and have a fully optimized WordPress site using the Yoast SEO plugin.

Team Yoast 5+ million active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 6 hours ago

Google XML Sitemaps

(2,105 total ratings)

This plugin will improve SEO by helping search enginess better index your site using sitemaps.

Arne Brachhold 2+ million active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 3 months ago

XML Sitemap & Google News

(62 total ratings)

XML and Google News Sitemaps to feed the hungry spiders. Multisite, WP Super Cache, Polylang and WPML compatible.

RavanH 100,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 2 months ago

SEOPress

(540 total ratings)

Boost your SEO with SEOPress, a simple, fast and powerful SEO plugin for WordPress. No ads, no footprints, no anonymous data sent, white label.

SEOPress 90,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 2 weeks ago

WordPress SEO Plugin – Rank Math

(844 total ratings)

Rank Math is a revolutionary SEO plugin that combines the features of many SEO tools in a single package & helps you multiply your traffic.

Rank Math 200,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 1 week ago

Sitemap by BestWebSoft

(110 total ratings)

Generate and add XML sitemap to WordPress website. Help search engines index your blog.

BestWebSoft 60,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 2 months ago

Squirrly SEO (Strategy)

(449 total ratings)

The high-end SEO software that acts like a "Waze" for navigating Google. Dominate the first positions. Compatible with SEO plugins.

Squirrly SEO 20,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 6 days ago

Sitemap Generator

(19 total ratings)

An easy to use XML sitemap generator with support for image and video sitemaps for WordPress.

Marco Beierer 10,000+ active installations Tested with 5.2.5 Updated 4 months ago

Praison SEO WordPress

(5 total ratings)

SEO WordPress Plugin by Mervin Praison is a Powerfull Plugin which has many SEO Features. Google Authorship and Google Analytics Integration.

Mervin Praison 7,000+ active installations Tested with 5.2.5 Updated 5 months ago

Warm Cache

(16 total ratings)

Crawls your website-pages based on google XML sitemap. If you have a caching plugin this will keep your cache warm. Speeds up your site.

Ramon Fincken 800+ active installations Tested with 5.2.5 Updated 8 months ago

Elevate SEO

(9 total ratings)

Elevate helps with the management of your WordPress website from a search engine optimization (SEO) perspective. You will be able to manage your searc …

Duane Storey 100+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 3 months ago

dsIDXpress

(56 total ratings)

Easily add mobile and SEO-friendly MLS listings to your website to attract more visitors, and lead capture tools to help you turn them into clients.

Diverse Solutions 5,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 3 weeks ago

DELUCKS SEO

(15 total ratings)

WordPress SEO plugin in English made in Germany

DELUCKS GmbH 1,000+ active installations Tested with 5.1.4 Updated 5 months ago

SiteTree

(85 total ratings)

A sitemaps builder for WordPress.

Luigi Cavalieri 6,000+ active installations Tested with 5.3.2 Updated 1 day ago