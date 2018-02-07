Amazon Polly is a service that turns text into lifelike speech. With dozens of voices across a variety of languages, you can select the ideal voice and build engaging speech-enabled applications that work in many different countries. The Amazon Polly plugin for WordPress is a sample application that shows how WordPress creators can easily add Text-to-Speech capabilities to written content with Amazon Polly. You can generate an audio feed for text-based content and insert it into an embedded player to increase the accessibility of your WordPress site. The sample code also enables you to publish podcasts directly from your site and make them available for listeners in the form of podcasts.

Installation

Install this plugin from the ‘Add new Plugin’ option from your WordPress installation. After you install (and activate) the plugin, please go to the ‘Amazon Polly’ settings tab in your WordPress admin interface and fill out the configuration settings for your plugin. You will need to have the Access Key and Secret Key to your own AWS account in order to finish the configuration of the plugin – you can find instructions about obtaining those below.

2.1 If you deployed your WordPress on EC2, you can also use the functionality of IAM Roles for EC2 – in this case you won’t need to provide the keys on the configuration page. For more details please visit: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSEC2/latest/UserGuide/iam-roles-for-amazon-ec2.html

Additional configuration options which you can change:

General:

– Sample rate: The audio frequency specified in Hz.

– Voice name: The voice which should be used to create audio.

– Player oosition: Position of the ‘play’ button on your WordPress page. (Below or After the post, or no button)

– New post default: Define if transcription should be enabled by default for new posts.

– Autoplay: Information if the audio should be played automatically on ’singular’ post page.

Cloud Storage:

– Store audio in Amazon S3: If you will select this option, audio files won’t be stored on WordPress server, but instead they will be stored on Amazon S3 service. For additional information and pricing, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/s3.

– Amazon CloudFront (CDN) Domain Name: The name of you CloudFront domain, which should be used to stream audio. You will need to create it first in AWS, and then provide it’s name here.

Amazon Pollycast:

– iTunes category: Category of your podcast.

– iTunes explicit: Define if podcast functionality should be created for your posts.

– iTunes image: Icon for your iTunes podcast channel.

– iTunes email: The editorial contact for the podcast channel.

Additional Configuration

– Bulk update all posts: Update all posts with new configurations: If you will click on the button, the plugin will update all your posts according to your new plugin configuration.