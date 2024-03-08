Remembering Om Malik

1966–2026

Om Malik has a place in WordPress’s history, and in the lives of the people who built it. He was an early user who introduced friends to the software and to one another. His friendship with Matt Mullenweg began through WordPress and lasted more than twenty years.

Om Malik. Photographed by Christopher Michel.

A place of his own

In May 2004, Om moved GigaOm and two other blogs to WordPress. Nearly twenty years later, he wrote about what had kept him here: the ability to have a home on the web that belonged to him.

“a homestead on the Internet, not controlled or defined by a platform.” — Om Malik, 2023

Om and Matt shared a belief that publishing on the web should be open, simple, and easy. In his twentieth-anniversary reflection, Om wrote about the pleasure of watching both WordPress and Matt grow over the years. The software had become part of his life, and so had the friendship.

Bringing friends together

In the summer of 2004, Om was interviewing Toni Schneider about Yahoo’s acquisition of Oddpost. He thought Toni and Matt should meet. They did, and stayed in touch. Toni would join Automattic as CEO in January 2006.

Om also introduced Matt to Tony Conrad and Phil Black, the first investors Matt ever spoke to. Those introductions became part of Automattic’s beginnings. They are also a lasting part of Om’s place in this community: friends he brought together who went on to build something together.

Remembering Om

Matt and Om first connected through forums and email, then met in person in 2004. In his remembrance, Matt called Om his “best friend and brother from another mother.”

Matt’s memories reach far beyond WordPress. He wrote about their travels together, Om’s many circles of friends, and the attention Om gave to the people he encountered. At a coffee shop, he learned the baristas’ names and stories. His curiosity extended to people from every walk of life.

Matt also remembered what Om taught him about appreciating craft, whether in photography, pens, or the products people make.

“I want to craft products that would make Om proud.” — Matt Mullenweg

Om died on June 24, 2026. We are grateful that he made WordPress his home, and that through it, he became part of our lives. We remember the introductions, the conversations, and the friendship. We will miss him.