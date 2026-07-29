WordPress 7.1 Beta 4 is ready for download and testing!

This beta release is intended for testing and development only. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, use a test environment or local site to explore the new features.

How to Test WordPress 7.1 Beta 4

You can test WordPress 7.1 Beta 4 in any of the following ways:

WordPress Beta Tester Plugin Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin on a WordPress install. Select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream. Direct Download Download the Beta 4 version (zip) and install it on a WordPress website. Command Line (WP-CLI) Use this WP-CLI command:

wp core update --version=7.1-beta4 WordPress Playground Use a 7.1 Beta 4 WordPress Playground instance to test the software directly in your browser. No setup required-just click and go!

The scheduled final release date for WordPress 7.1 is August 19, 2026. The full release schedule can be found here. Your help testing Beta and RC versions is vital to making this release as stable and powerful as possible. Thank you to everyone who contributes by testing!

Find out what’s new in WordPress 7.1: Read the Beta 1 announcement for details and highlights.

How important is your testing?

Testing for issues is a critical part of developing any software, and it’s a meaningful way for anyone to contribute – whether or not you have experience. Details on what to test in WordPress 7.1 are available here.

If you encounter an issue, please share it in the Alpha/Beta area of the support forums. If you are comfortable submitting a reproducible bug report, you can do so via WordPress Trac. You can also check your issue against this list of known bugs.

Curious about testing releases in general and how to get started? Follow along with the testing initiatives in Make Core and join the #core-test channel on Making WordPress Slack.

What’s in WordPress 7.1 Beta 4?

WordPress 7.1 Beta 4 contains more than 114 updates and fixes since the Beta 3 release, including 51 in the Editor and 63 in Core.

Each beta cycle focuses on bug fixes, and more are on the way with your help through testing. You can browse the technical details for all issues addressed since Beta 3 using these links:

Beta 4 brings a round of fixes that make the editor smoother to work with. Notes now stay reliably tied to the passage they refer to, and tagged people are displayed cleanly and clearly.

A Beta 4 haiku

Testers lend their eyes,

edge cases hide in plain sight—

Patch, rebuild, refine.

Props to @krupajnanda for preparing this post and @annezazu, @wildworks, @amykamala for proofreading and review.