What Happened at WordCamp Europe 2026

WordCamp Europe, the biggest WordPress conference in Europe, spent the first week of June in Kraków. The 2026 edition of this event filled the ICE Kraków Congress Centre from June 4 to 6, drawing 2,458 ticket holders from 81 countries to the south of Poland. Close to a quarter of them were attending their first WordCamp Europe.

The city made it easy to settle in. Every attendee’s badge carried a transport hologram good for unlimited trams and buses. The Main Market Square, the largest in Europe, sat a short ride away, and the local food ran the gamut from pierogi to żurek soup to obwarzanek pretzels sold off the street.

Kraków is beautiful, with history everywhere.

– Sebastian Miśniakiewicz, local team lead

The program kept pace with the setting. Across multiple tracks, the schedule held 49 talks and eight hands-on workshops, grouped into themes that ran from core development and AI to business and the open web. Around them sat a full Contributor Day, a sponsor area, side events, on-site childcare, and an after-party the local team stretched to eight hours.

Contributor Day Opens the Week

As it does every year, the event began the day before the talks. Contributors filled the venue for Contributor Day, a working session where people work together to improve WordPress itself rather than watch a presentation about it. The morning started with registration and a welcome, the room split into teams, and a group photo broke up the work around midday. The afternoon ran a second working block before each team gathered to share what it had done.

The range of tables is the clearest picture of how wide the project has become. Newcomers could sit down with Polyglots to translate WordPress into their own language, with Documentation to fix the pages people reach when they get stuck, or with Support to answer questions in the forums. More technical tables covered Core, Performance, Testing, Themes, and the Plugins team, whose reviewers screen every plugin submitted to the directory.

First-timers were not left to find their own way. The day was built around onboarding tables, named table leads, and mentors, with an open invitation for experienced contributors to adopt a newcomer and walk them through their first patch, string, or ticket.

People who could not travel to Kraków were welcomed to join remotely through the #contributor-day channel in the Make WordPress Slack, so distance was not a reason to sit the day out.

The Birthplace of the Web

It was fitting that the opening keynote came from CERN. The European Laboratory for Particle Physics, on the French-Swiss border outside Geneva, is where the World Wide Web was invented more than 30 years ago, and Joachim Valdemar Yde, who has managed CERN’s web team since 2021, came to explain why the laboratory had chosen WordPress to carry its web presence forward.

Yde and Francisco Borges Aurindo Barros, who leads CERN’s WordPress infrastructure, framed the move as a chance to give a web presence built up over three decades a shared, modern foundation. After evaluating several leading content management systems against CERN’s needs, WordPress came out on top.

Barros walked through what they had built. The guiding idea is that people at CERN focus on their content while the web team looks after the platform underneath. A self-service portal lets anyone request a site in a few clicks. Behind it, a shared distribution supplies a common theme and a set of approved, security-hardened plugins, and an in-house tool provisions each new site on Kubernetes in about a minute. In its first year, the platform has already set up hundreds of sites.

Moving years of existing content onto the new platform is the other half of the work, and the team automated it: a single command lifts each site’s pages, headings, and images and rebuilds them as Gutenberg blocks, with no downtime. They plan to open source the tool.

Then Yde delivered the line that the room had been waiting for.

As of today, our main flagship website, home.cern, is now served on WordPress. It’s been automatically migrated, and it’s live.



– Joachim Valdemar Yde, Web Manager, CERN

The rollout is on track to wrap up over the coming months, and early impressions, Yde said, have been overwhelmingly positive, with easy wins in responsiveness and accessibility. For those at the event, the keynote pointed the room toward a later talk by CERN’s Akanksha Chatterjee on building and maintaining the laboratory’s engineering websites on the same service.

There is a neat symmetry to it. The institution that published the world’s first website now runs on the software that powers more than 40% of today’s web, licensed under the GPL and maintained by the people in the room.

WordPress 7.0 and AI

WordPress 7.0 was a throughline of the conference. Several sessions placed the release at the center, framing it less as a routine update than as a change in what the software is, and in what it makes possible for the people who build with it.

The anchor for that conversation was a panel called “Inside WordPress 7.0.” It gathered contributors who worked on the release, among them Juan Manuel Garrido, Adam Silverstein, Benjamin Zekavica, Sarah Norris, and Milana Cap. It was framed around more than a feature list, setting out to cover how a release of this size actually comes together: the contribution workflows, the coordination, and the human aspects of shipping software in the open.

What gives this release its weight is the work moving into WordPress’s core: a native AI client, a new Abilities API that lets plugins declare what they can do in a way other tools can discover, and a Connectors screen for wiring up providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google Gemini. The argument running through the AI sessions was that this belongs to everyone who builds on WordPress, not only to developers shipping their own integrations. Speakers got specific about how to put that to work.

Anukasha Singh focused on how the Abilities API can make plugin permissions cleaner and safer than the capability checks developers have leaned on for years.

In a workshop, Vito Peleg set out to take builders from one-off prompts toward a tool-using workflow that audits a live site and files structured tickets.

Alain Schlesser, a WP-CLI maintainer who has worked on structured data and the AI-native web, turned to a fast-growing opportunity. AI assistants and search now send real traffic to the open web, with more than a billion referral visits logged by the middle of 2025. His session framed WordPress as well-placed to earn that attention, with a practical checklist for getting a site ready to be found, read, and cited.

People stayed at the center of the conversation, too. Tammie Lister, in a talk called “Human in the loop means something,” framed the phrase as a real commitment rather than a checkbox. Humans and AI are each good at different things, and the products worth building let each do what it does best.

Development and Craft

The development sessions were where the craft lived. Dennis Snell, who co-wrote the HTML API and designed the block parser, devoted a deep-dive workshop to that API. Peter Wilson, a long-time Core committer on the Performance team, focused on how the WP_Query class has been made faster through better caching, and how site builders can take advantage of that at scale.

Scaling got a hands-on session of its own. One talk set out to see how far a WordPress site can run on a twelve-dollar virtual server, profiling it under load in Grafana and tuning away the bottlenecks, with a GitHub repository so attendees could follow along at home. Fellyph Cintra focused on the latest in WordPress Playground, the browser-based tooling and architectural changes that the project credits with a real speed-up.

Jessica Lyschik, a Core contributor and former default-theme co-lead, set out to make the case that accessibility-ready requirements are far easier to meet than most theme developers assume, drawing on real reviews of both block and classic themes.

Two members of the Plugins team, David Perez and Fran Torres, framed their session as a practical clinic. Between them, they have reviewed more than 25,000 plugins, and they set out to name the common, avoidable issues that keep good plugins stuck in the review queue. For a first-time author, that is the difference between an afternoon and a month of waiting.

The Business of WordPress and the Open Web

The business and community sessions pulled the lens back to people, with a refreshingly unsentimental view of running a WordPress business. Debbie Levitt built her talk around a model for finding product-market fit at three levels at once, on the premise that teams celebrate one good metric and then wonder months later where their users went. Vassilena Valchanova took on a quieter problem: being good at the work is not the same as anyone knowing you are.

There was a local thread here as well. Irfani Silviana, a full-stack developer at a Kraków-based agency, framed the Business Model Canvas as a translation layer that moves developers from shipping features to engineering business value, a fitting talk to give in her own city.

The web’s standards, the argument goes, remain as open as the day Tim Berners-Lee created them at CERN.

That idea carried through the rest of the community sessions.

David Snead, an attorney who works with internet infrastructure providers, set out to explain how hosts, registrars, and registries coordinate against abuse through shared, real-time intelligence, on the logic that a threat to one WordPress host is a threat to all of them.

Marcel Bootsman shared a practical playbook for how companies and individuals can support open source sustainably and look after the people who keep it going.

Karin Christen set out to describe how her Swiss agency turned Five for the Future from a good intention into a standing team habit through internal contributor days.

Running alongside the talks, the hands-on workshops were a chance to build something on the spot. In one, Ryan Welcher set out to build a touch-enabled gallery slider with the Interactivity API, while another centered on Full Site Editing, with a working portfolio theme attendees could reuse on their next client project. These were laptop-open, leave-with-working-code sessions.

Closing Fireside Chat

The closing session opened with a warm gesture from Kraków University of Technology. Representatives took the stage to thank the organizers and the community and to present Mary Hubbard, the Executive Director of WordPress, with a gift from their faculty of informatics and mathematics. They described what the university and the WordCamp community share: a love of learning and sharing knowledge, and an openness to new ideas, skills, and connections.

Hubbard used the moment to share some news. Starting in October, the university will open a WordPress-specific course, which she called a trail-blazing event for Poland and for WordPress. Earlier that day, the program’s first cohort, around 20 students, had shown what they built, part of the WordPress Campus Connect and WordPress Credits education work.

Hubbard then turned the stage into a conversation, inviting Matías Ventura, the lead of the Gutenberg project, and Rich Tabor, a WordPress designer and developer, to talk through where WordPress is heading and how AI fits in. WordPress 7.0 had just launched with Ventura as its release lead, and he asked everyone who had contributed to it to stand for a round of applause.

Much of the chat explored the balance between building WordPress with AI, and building with AI on WordPress, without losing the human part. Ventura noted that WordPress’s long investment in its design system is paying off now that you can ask an AI to extend a menu or a control, and it reaches for the right components. He pointed to older primitives gaining new value, like WP-CLI, which AI models use fluently, and to Studio Code, an open source, agent-based coding tool the team has been building for WordPress. Tabor showed how he now ships many small editor improvements by talking to an agent instead of typing code, and Ventura demoed desktop mode and open-canvas experiments that reimagine the admin.

On open source and AI, Hubbard argued that open source is why WordPress has thrived, that the same values should shape AI, and that the community should be far more vocal about it. As she put it, “We should be talking about it, and we should be much louder about it.”

Audience questions pushed on multilingual support, unsticking long-stalled tickets, and reaching a younger, more diverse community. On that last point, Hubbard came back to education, pointing to a US pilot of an AI literacy micro-credential that uses WordPress as the playground, and made the case for it:

I think that focusing in on younger generations, and bringing them into the project in a healthy way, with the dynamic of education as well as mentorship, and how we can understand and learn from them, as well as mentor them and adopt them as contributors, is very important.



– Mary Hubbard, WordPress Executive Director

Beyond the Talks

WordCamp is also about the corridor outside the talks, and Kraków gave people reason to roam. Between sessions, attendees moved through the sponsor area for product demos and conversations that often carried on over lunch.

The after-party was the not-so-subtle flourish of a local team that doubled the usual length to eight hours, with Polish food and dragon-and-floral swag that nodded to the Wawel Dragon of Kraków legend. The nearby artistic Kazimierz district kept the evening going, and the trams, as one organizer had promised, were still running reliably afterward.

What Comes Next

WordCamps run on people, and 2026 was no different. The organizing teams, the speakers, the sponsors who funded the venue and the meals, the local crew who sorted trams and pierogi, and the contributors who arrived a day early to work on the project all built this WCEU together. The people watching the livestream from outside Kraków were part of it as well.

For anyone whose appetite was only sharpened by three days in Poland, the calendar already has the next stop. WordCamp US 2026 (Phoenix, USA) runs August 16 to 19, with its own Contributor Day opening the week.

WordCamp Europe will return next year (May 27-29, 2027) in Málaga, Spain.

Photography by the WCEU 2026 photography team. See the full galleries on Flickr.