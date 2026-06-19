Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship Opens for WordCamp US 2026

Applications are now open for the 2026 Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship, which supports one active WordPress contributor who identifies as a woman and has not previously attended WordCamp US. The scholarship helps make it possible for a community member with financial need to join WordCamp US 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, and take part in one of the largest annual gatherings in the WordPress project.

The scholarship honors Kim Parsell, a longtime WordPress contributor whose work and presence left a meaningful mark on the project. Kim was known for her care, generosity, and commitment to helping others feel welcome in open source spaces. For readers who are less familiar with her story, the tributes shared by friends and colleagues offer a deeper look at her role in the WordPress community and the lasting impact she had on those who knew her. Through this scholarship, the WordPress Foundation continues to recognize contributors who reflect that same spirit of participation and community.

WordPress is built by people from many backgrounds, experiences, and areas of expertise. Events like WordCamp US create space for contributors to meet in person, learn from one another, and continue the work that supports the software and the community around it. For some contributors, the cost of travel, lodging, and registration can make attending difficult. The Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship helps reduce that barrier for one eligible contributor each year.

Scholarship Details

One scholarship will be awarded for WordCamp US 2026. Applicants must:

Identify as a woman.

Be actively involved as a contributor to WordPress.

Have never attended WordCamp US before.

Demonstrate financial need to attend the event.

The scholarship includes the cost of a WordCamp US 2026 ticket, round-trip flight, and lodging. Applications are open through July 10, 2026, and all applicants will be notified of the decision by July 24, 2026.