A New Home for WordPress Education Programs

Over the past few weeks, a new space has taken shape on WordPress.org for students who want to learn, build, and contribute. WordPress Education programs bring together initiatives that help students enter the WordPress ecosystem through clear, accessible entry points that lead to real-world practice.

With hands-on initiatives and supportive communities, participants can grow new skills and take their first steps as contributors. Across campuses and communities worldwide, learners publish real projects, build practical experience, and gain confidence as part of open source creation.

A clearer path into the WordPress ecosystem

WordPress Education is designed to help students turn knowledge into practice, discover their strengths, and understand how their contributions can make a real impact through three core programs: WordPress Campus Connect, WordPress Credits, and WordPress Student Clubs.

At its heart, these WordPress education programs are about three simple ideas:

Learn. Build. Connect.

This update brings WordPress education programs together in one place, with an easy way to explore initiatives, understand how they work, and take the next step.

You will find:

A home for WordPress Education programs and updates

Clear “how to get involved” paths for students, educators, mentors, organizers, and sponsors

Stories, highlights, and examples of real projects created through the programs

Links to the Education Handbook for program guidelines and resources

Want to learn more about WordPress education opportunities? Visit The Portal You can also view more information from the WordPress Community Education Programs Handbook. Learn how this serves as a central guide and resource for all community-driven educational initiatives.

Campus Connect WordPress Campus Connect is a growing global learning initiative that brings hands-on WordPress learning directly to the students on their campus. The organizers can come from within educational institutions or from the local communities to help deliver WordPress programming and create the future stewards of WordPress.



Learn more: https://wordpress.org/education/campus-connect/

Credits WordPress Credits is a contribution-based program by the WordPress Foundation that connects higher education students with the global WordPress community. Educational institutions partner with the WordPress Foundation to offer students credits toward their degrees for contributing 150 hours to the WordPress project.



Learn more: https://wordpress.org/education/credits/ WordPress

Student Clubs WordPress Student Clubs empower students to build on-campus WordPress communities that keep learning going throughout the year. In the spirit of our local community meetups, these groups operate as on-campus equivalents, keeping students engaged and connected with their local WordPress communities.



Learn more: https://wordpress.org/education/student-clubs/

Support This Growing Movement

Help spread the word, and let friends, students, and others know how they can contribute to this growing effort, including a widely expanding translation effort. WordPress Education has already been translated into 10 new languages. WordPress Education is powered by people who believe in open learning and the power of collaboration.