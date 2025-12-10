2026 Global Partner Program Announcement

Become a driving force behind WordPress innovation by joining the Global Community Sponsorship Program: a comprehensive initiative that supports the events and people powering our open source mission. As a Global Sponsor, your organization gains meaningful visibility across the international WordPress ecosystem while helping to fund events that foster growth, collaboration, and community.

Why Choose Global Sponsorship?

Instead of managing multiple individual sponsorships, this streamlined program consolidates your efforts into one efficient and impactful partnership.

Efficiency and Simplified Administration

Skip the complexity of coordinating invoice payments with numerous volunteer teams. Our centralized approach saves time and resources. In 2026, sponsors will benefit from:

A dedicated Slack channel for direct communication with the WordPress Community Support team and Community Program Managers

Monthly updates listing upcoming WordPress events, their current planning stages, and scheduled dates

Expanded Reach and Impact

Your sponsorship amplifies your presence worldwide, ensuring consistent visibility across global WordPress community events.

Stability and Reliability

Your commitment strengthens locally organized events by providing predictable funding that supports venues, logistics, and growth.

Flexible Branding Options

Adapt across your portfolio—Global Sponsors can represent different brands at different events (subject to approval and advance notice).

Program Benefits

Global Leader Regional Powerhouse Community Builder







Best for:

Established brands seeking global reach and year-round visibility. Companies aiming for regional dominance and strong brand recognition. Organizations supporting the next generation of WordPress education. Sponsorship payable in full or through quarterly installments $180,000 $110,000 $60,000 Top tier sponsorship benefits at all local WordCamp events (excludes flagships) with priority access to claim a sponsor table at in-person WordPress events ✔️ Option to feature multiple brands across events ✔️ Dedicated sponsor landing page ✔️ ✔️ Complimentary WordPress event tickets for your team ✔️ ✔️ Recognition across all WordPress events ✔️ ✔️ Sponsor Spotlight post on WordPress.org/news featuring highlights from recent WordCamps Quarterly Annually Inclusion of your company logo in signage and materials for WordPress Campus Connect events All signage & materials for the year (digital and printed) Signage & materials for 5 events per year (printed only) All signage & materials for the year (digital and printed) Opportunity to be featured in an exclusive digital binder for WordPress Campus Connect event organizers Priority placement (logos & text) Feature listing (text only) Feature listing (text only) Regular recognition in monthly education buzz report ✔️

How Sponsorship Funds Are Used

Global Sponsorship funds directly support:

Local WordPress events worldwide (venue rental, catering, A/V, and more)

Meetup.com license fees for over 671 WordPress Meetup groups globally

Administrative costs like insurance, banking, and annual financial audits that ensure transparent operations

Your partnership helps sustain the community that powers more than 43% of the web. Together, we can keep the WordPress project thriving and expanding for years to come.

If your company is interested in joining the Global Sponsorship program or you would like to know more, please reach out. Contact WordPress Community Support Please see Rules for Sponsor Materials for more details about terms of sponsorship. Please also see our sample sponsorship agreement.

If you’d like to go one step further, please consider donating directly to the WordPress Foundation. We operate lean—every dollar goes toward keeping WordPress free, supporting education, and funding the community that makes the web a better place. In short, your donation helps us keep the lights on and the mission alive.