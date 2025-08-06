Portland, Are You Ready? The WCUS 2025 Schedule Has Arrived!

We’re excited to announce that the full schedule for WordCamp US 2025 has been published! From August 26–29 in Portland, Oregon, join web creators, innovators, and community leaders for four days of learning, collaboration, and inspiration. This year’s lineup brings together sessions on everything from cutting-edge AI to hands-on workshops, performance, accessibility, design, and the future of WordPress.

Check out the full schedule and start planning your WordCamp experience.

Contributor Day — Connect, Collaborate, and Give Back

Kicking off the week on Tuesday, August 26 is Contributor Day, it is your chance to roll up your sleeves and make a direct impact on WordPress. Whether you’re a seasoned developer, creative designer, translator, marketer, or simply passionate about open source, there’s a place for you to get involved. Join WordPress teams working on real projects, share your skills, and connect with people across the global community. Contributor Day is also a fantastic place for hiring managers or business owners to meet emerging talent and see contributors in action. Lunch is provided, and both in-person and select remote participation options are available. If you’ve ever wanted to help shape the future of WordPress, this is your moment!



Read more: Start planning your Contributor Day activities >>

Showcase Day — See WordPress in Action

Showcase Day on Wednesday, August 27, shines a spotlight on what’s possible with WordPress. Get inspired by live demos, case studies, and actionable presentations from experts and innovators using WordPress in creative and impactful ways. You’ll see how changemakers, nonprofits, publishers, and agencies use WordPress to solve real-world problems, build new products, and drive the web forward. Highlights include hands-on workshops, technical talks, and practical sessions covering everything from design systems to modern AI. It’s a full day dedicated to celebrating the talent, creativity, and innovation of the WordPress community.

Read more: See where these inspirational showcases take you >>

Conference Days — Learn, Connect, and Level Up

The main event days for Thursday and Friday, August 28-29, feature a robust mix of technical deep-dives, product masterclasses, and sessions designed for all experience levels. Whether you’re a developer, designer, business owner, or just starting out, you’ll find plenty to explore—from future-focused discussions on AI and performance to hands-on workshops and networking events that bring the community together.

Keynote Highlights:

Amy Sample Ward, CEO of NTEN: The Tech That Comes Next: How Changemakers, Philanthropists, and Technologists Can Build an Equitable World. Featured Wednesday, August 27.

The Tech That Comes Next: How Changemakers, Philanthropists, and Technologists Can Build an Equitable World. Featured Wednesday, August 27. Danny Sullivan, from Google Search : Industry leader, featured Thursday, August 28.

: Industry leader, featured Thursday, August 28. Matt Mullenweg, Co-founder of WordPress: Featured Friday, August 29.

Featured Friday, August 29. More keynotes announcing soon!

With dozens of sessions across multiple tracks, plus workshops and networking opportunities, WordCamp US is set to be an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss your chance to connect, share ideas, and help shape the future of the web.

