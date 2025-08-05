Maintenance Releases for WordPress branches 4.7 to 6.7

Following on from the WordPress 6.8.2 maintenance release last month, the included update to the root security certificate bundle has been backported to all branches back to 4.7. This ensures that when your site performs server-side HTTP requests, the most up-to-date information about trusted security certificates is used. Further information can be found on the Core Trac ticket.

A new maintenance release for each branch from 4.7 to 6.7 is now available. If you have sites on these branches and they support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically.

The latest and only supported version of WordPress remains as 6.8.2. This is being done as a courtesy for sites still running older versions of WordPress. You can download WordPress 6.8.2 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”.

Thank you to these WordPress contributors

Special thanks to @desrosj, @ocean90, @davidbaumwald, @peterwilsoncc, @jorbin, @estelaris, and @johnbillion for backporting and releasing this update.