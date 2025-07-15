WordPress 6.8.2 Maintenance Release

WordPress 6.8.2 is now available!

This minor release includes fixes for 20 Core tickets and 15 Block Editor issues. For a full list of bug fixes, please refer to the release candidate announcement.

WordPress 6.8.2 is a short-cycle maintenance release. More maintenance releases may be made available throughout 2025.

If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically.

You can download WordPress 6.8.2 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”. For more information on this release, please visit the HelpHub version page.

Dropping security updates for WordPress versions 4.1 through 4.6

This is not directly related to the 6.8.2 maintenance release, but branches 4.1 to 4.6 had their final release today. These branches won’t receive any security update anymore.

Thank you to these WordPress contributors

WordPress 6.8.2 was led by Jb Audras, Estela Rueda and Zunaid Amin.

Special thanks to @davidbaumwald, @sergeybiryukov, @mamaduka, @wildworks and @jorbin for their help on specific release tasks.

WordPress 6.8.2 would not have been possible without the contributions of the following 96 people. Their asynchronous coordination to deliver maintenance fixes into a stable release is a testament to the power and capability of the WordPress community.

Aaron Jorbin, Adam Silverstein, Adam Zieliński, Aki Hamano, Alex Stine, Anatol Broder, Andrea Fercia, Andrew Nacin, Ankit Kumar Shah, annezazu, Azhar Deraiya, Benjamin Gosset, Brandon Hubbard, Brandon Kraft, brhodes, Carolina Nymark, Chris Zarate, Courtney Robertson, Daniel Richards, Darshit Rajyaguru, David Baumwald, Dennis Snell, Dhruvang21, Dilip Bheda, Dion Hulse, divinenephron, dustintechsmith, Eric Andrew Lewis, Eshaan Dabasiya, Estela Rueda, Evan Herman, Fabian Kägy, Faisal Ahammad, Felix Arntz, Gary Pendergast, Gaurang Dabhi, George Mamadashvili, gernberg, Greg Ziółkowski, Harsh Gajipara, HelgaTheViking, Himanshu Pathak, Jb Audras, Jeffrey Paul, Jenny Dupuy, Jessica Lyschik, Jigar Panchal, Joe Dolson, Joe McGill, John Blackbourn, John Parris, Jon Surrell, Jonathan Desrosiers, Jonny Harris, Kausar Alam, Kishan Jasani, Marin Atanasov, Matt Mullenweg, Matthias Pfefferle, megane9988, Moses Cursor Ssebunya, Mukesh Panchal, mwillman1991, Nazar Hotsa, nidhidhandhukiya, Nikunj Hatkar, oferlaor, Olga Gleckler, Pascal Birchler, paulstanos, Peter Wilson, puggan, Ravi Gadhiya, Riad Benguella, Rolly Bueno, room34, Sainath Poojary, Sajjad Hossain Sagor, sam_a, Sandeep Dahiya, Sergey Biryukov, Shane Muirhead, siliconforks, SirLouen, Stephen Bernhardt, Sukhendu Sekhar Guria, Tammie Lister, Tobias Bäthge, Travis Smith, Ugyen Dorji, uxl, Weston Ruter, whaze, Yash B, Yogesh Bhutkar, and Zunaid Amin

How to contribute

To get involved in WordPress core development, head over to Trac, pick a ticket, and join the conversation on Slack, in the #core and #6-8-release-leads channels. Need help? Check out the Core Contributor Handbook.

Thanks to @estelaris and @zunaid321 for proofreading.