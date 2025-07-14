Celebrating Kim Parsell: 2025 WordCamp US Scholarship Applications Open

The WordPress Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship for WordCamp US 2025. Applications are being accepted until July 25, 2025.

Remembering Kim Parsell Kim Parsell was a dedicated contributor and a beloved member of the WordPress community. Her passion for open source and her welcoming spirit inspired many, both online and in person. Each year at WordCamp US, the WordPress Foundation celebrates Kim’s legacy by supporting contributors who share her commitment and enthusiasm. The Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship aims to make it easier for deserving community members to attend WordCamp US, reflecting Kim’s belief in making WordPress accessible and inclusive for all. If you’re unfamiliar with Kim’s story or her invaluable role in the community, we encourage you to read these heartfelt tributes collected from friends and colleagues.

Scholarship Eligibility

This year, a single scholarship will be awarded. To qualify, applicants must:

Identify as a woman

Be actively involved as a contributor to WordPress

Have never attended WordCamp US before

Demonstrate a need for financial support to attend the event

If you meet these qualifications, we invite you to apply before the July 25 deadline. All applicants will be notified of the decision by August 7, 2025.

For additional information, visit the Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship page hosted by the WordPress Foundation.

Ready to Apply? Submit Your Application Today

Join the Celebration

Tickets for WordCamp US 2025 are now available—secure yours soon!

Volunteer applications are open until July 11, 2025

Interested in supporting the event? Explore our sponsorship opportunities

Help us spread the word about this opportunity and make WordCamp US 2025 even more special.