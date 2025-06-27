WordCamp US 2025: See You in Portland, Oregon!

WordCamp US 2025 is heading to vibrant Portland, Oregon, from August 26–29, 2025! Join fellow open source enthusiasts, developers, designers, and WordPress professionals from across the United States and around the world for four days of learning, networking, and collaboration at the Oregon Convention Center.

Nestled in the Pacific Northwest, Portland is famous for its creative spirit, lush green spaces, and riverside trails, making it an inspiring backdrop for this year’s WordCamp. Whether building your first site or leading a digital agency, WordCamp US offers something for everyone, all set against the city’s stunning natural scenery.

🎟️ Tickets are limited—secure yours today! Get your ticket now

What to Expect

Contributor Day: August 26

Kick off your WordCamp US experience by giving back. Contributor Day welcomes all skill levels to collaborate on teams that help make WordPress better, from code to community to documentation. You can make a difference to the project, and build new friendships or rekindle old ones, perhaps even while enjoying views of Portland’s skyline and tree-lined streets.

Main Conference: August 27–29

Showcase Day – August 27

As part of the main conference, day one will give us a look at project showcases, discover innovative uses of WordPress, see how people push the platform’s boundaries, and get inspired to try something new.

Session Days + Expo Hall – August 28-29

Experience another two days filled with inspiring keynotes, practical sessions, and deep dives into the latest trends in web development, design, content, accessibility, and more. Hear from some of the brightest minds in the WordPress ecosystem and explore topics that get to the heart of what makes WordPress unique. Also, take some time to explore the main floors of WCUS, like the Sponsors Hall.

Networking and Community

Meet WordPress friends new and old, exchange ideas with community leaders, and collaborate with people who share your passion for open source. Enjoy daily lunches and a memorable social event, all included with your ticket. Stroll along the Willamette River or explore nearby parks in between sessions.

Venue & Accommodations

This year, we’re gathering at the Oregon Convention Center in the heart of Portland—a city known for its vibrant neighborhoods and abundant green spaces. We’ve secured a special hotel block right across the street at the Hyatt Regency Portland for convenient, comfortable lodging during your stay.

🏢 Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, OR 97232



777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232 🛏️ Hyatt Regency Portland

375 NE Holladay Street

Portland, OR 97232

Book your room!

Registration and Tickets

Registration officially kicked off last month. Secure your spot early; tickets are selling quickly.

Ready to Plan Your WordCamp US Experience?

Keep checking the WordCamp US site for travel tips, to book accommodations, and to watch for the whole event schedule—coming soon! While here, why not plan to take in some of Portland’s scenic hiking trails, bike-friendly streets, or local food scene?

Stay tuned for updates and announcements on WordPress social media channels, and join the conversation.

Help Us Spread the Word!

Whether attending in person or following along online, share your experience and help welcome others to the WordPress community. Use the #WCUS and #WordPress hashtags and tell your story on social!

Portland is calling—see you at WordCamp US 2025! 🌲