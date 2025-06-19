Dropping security updates for WordPress versions 4.1 through 4.6

As of July 2025, the WordPress Security Team will no longer provide security updates for WordPress versions 4.1 through 4.6.

These versions were first released nine or more years ago and over 99% of WordPress installations run a more recent version. The chances this will affect your site, or sites, is very small.

If you are unsure if you are running an up-to-date version of WordPress, please log in to your site’s dashboard. Out of date versions will display a notice that looks like this:

The version you are running is displayed in the bottom of the “At a Glance” section of the dashboard.

As a reminder, the only actively supported version of WordPress is the most recent one. Security updates are only backported to older branches as a courtesy.

The Make WordPress Security blog has further details about the process to end support.