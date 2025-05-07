WordPress Campus Connect Expands

WordPress Campus Connect, initially launched in October 2024 as a pilot program, has now been formally established as an official event series due to its resounding success. The inaugural program, spearheaded by myself, Anand Upadhyay, garnered immense enthusiasm from 400 Indian students who were eager to engage in hands-on WordPress training.

WordPress Campus Connect transcends the conventional workshop model by fostering a holistic learning community. It couples on-campus event learning with a diverse range of post-event activities, including meetups, website challenges, scholarships, and volunteering opportunities, all geared towards nurturing student development. The program’s efficacy has prompted other organizations in India to express interest in replicating its structure.

Looking ahead, multiple local WordPress communities in India aim to reach more students in India through WordPress Campus Connect events. The curriculum will include beginner content, delve into more advanced WordPress concepts, and feature specialized sessions tailored for students with prior WordPress experience.

The official recognition of WordPress Campus Connect as an event series paves the way for further expansion, giving the series similar support and standing as WordCamps but with a student education-first goal and focus. Future plans include organizing large-scale student events, establishing WordPress clubs on college campuses, and facilitating mentorship connections for students.

To support these ambitious goals, volunteers identified several key next steps:

Volunteer Handbook Development: Creating a comprehensive guidebook to equip volunteers with the necessary resources and information.

GatherPress Integration: Exploring the feasibility of integrating GatherPress as a tool for student groups.

Volunteer Recruitment: Actively seeking and onboarding volunteers to support WordPress Campus Connect initiatives through activities such as:
Creating a workflow and guidelines for processing Student Club applications
On-site facilitation or assistance for WordPress Campus Connect events

Landing Page Creation: Creating a landing page describing what WordPress Campus Connect is all about

: Creating a landing page describing what WordPress Campus Connect is all about Student Groups: Drafting a framework for students to create their own groups for hosting WordPress events and activities.

The overwhelming success of WordPress Campus Connect and the enthusiasm it has generated serve as a testament to the transformative power of passion and dedication. As WordPress Campus Connect continues to evolve and expand, it holds the promise of shaping the future of WordPress education and community engagement.

If you’re interested in helping shape the future of education with WordPress, join us in the #campusconnect Make Slack channel today!