Announcing the Formation of the WordPress AI Team

Today, I’m pleased to announce the formation of a new WordPress AI Team, a dedicated group focused on accelerating and coordinating artificial intelligence projects across the WordPress ecosystem.

AI is already transforming how people create and manage content online. As this technology evolves, it’s essential that WordPress remains at the forefront, ensuring innovation happens in the open, guided by community values, and built to core standards.

Why This Matters

Strategic focus : A unified team stewards AI development thoughtfully, avoids fragmentation, and ensures alignment with the long-term goals of WordPress.

: A unified team stewards AI development thoughtfully, avoids fragmentation, and ensures alignment with the long-term goals of WordPress. Shared innovation : Contributors and companies are actively exploring AI across the ecosystem. This team provides a central place to collaborate, share ideas, and build together.

: Contributors and companies are actively exploring AI across the ecosystem. This team provides a central place to collaborate, share ideas, and build together. Rapid iteration: Like the Performance Team, we’ll take a plugin-first approach. Canonical Plugins will allow us to move quickly, gather feedback, and deliver real value without waiting on the Core release cycle.

What to Expect

The AI Team will:

Coordinate cross-team efforts to explore AI-powered features responsibly and inclusively.

Publish and maintain a public roadmap of AI initiatives and Canonical Plugins.

Collaborate closely with Core, Design, Accessibility, and other teams to ensure strong integration and shared standards.

Meet the Team

The WordPress AI Team brings deep experience in open-source, performance, and product development and a strong commitment to building AI features the WordPress way. The team will launch with the following team contributors:

James LePage – Automattic

– Automattic Felix Arntz – Google

– Google Pascal Birchler – Google

– Google Jeff Paul – 10up

To help get things started, James and Felix will serve as the initial Team Reps in supporting team organization, communication, and coordination with other Make WordPress teams.

This is an exciting and important step in WordPress’s evolution. I look forward to seeing what we’ll create together and in the open.

If you’re interested in contributing or following along, please join the conversations in #core-ai and watch for upcoming meeting announcements on https://make.wordpress.org/ai/.