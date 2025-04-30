WordPress 6.8.1 Maintenance Release

WordPress 6.8.1 is now available!

This minor release includes fixes for 15 bugs throughout Core and the Block Editor addressing issues affecting multiple areas of WordPress including the block editor, multisite, and REST API. For a full list of bug fixes, please refer to the release candidate announcement.

WordPress 6.8.1 is a short-cycle maintenance release. More maintenance releases will be made available throughout 2025.

If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically.

You can download WordPress 6.8.1 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”. For more information on this release, please visit the HelpHub site.

Thank you to these WordPress contributors

This release was led by Aaron Jorbin.

WordPress 6.8.1 would not have been possible without the contributions of the following people. Their asynchronous coordination to deliver maintenance fixes into a stable release is a testament to the power and capability of the WordPress community.

Aaron Jorbin, Adam Silverstein, Aki Hamano, Ankit Panchal, bernhard-reiter, Carolina Nymark, Code Amp, Daniel Richards, David Baumwald, David Levine, Dilip Bheda, Dion Hulse, dsawyers, eduwass, Erick Hitter, Estela Rueda, Fabian Kägy, George Mamadashvili, Greg Ziółkowski, H. Kabir, hideishi, Himanshu Pathak, jarekmorawski, Jb Audras, Jeffrey Paul, Jeffro, Jeremy Felt, Joe Dolson, Joe McGill, Joen A., John James Jacoby, Jonathan Desrosiers, Jonny Harris, Joshua Goode, Karthikeya Bethu, Kingsley Felix, Konstantin Obenland, Lena Morita, LilGames, megane9988, Michelle Schulp Hunt, Mitchell Austin, Mukesh Panchal, nickwilmot, Nikunj Hatkar, Pascal Birchler, Paul Biron, Peter Wilson, Pratik Londhe, Presskopp, Sainath Poojary, Scott Kingsley Clark, Scott Reilly, Sergey Biryukov, SirLouen, Sören Wünsch, Sourav Pahwa, Stephen Bernhardt, takuword, Tushar Patel, Weston Ruter, Yogesh Bhutkar

How to contribute

To get involved in WordPress core development, head over to Trac, pick a ticket, and join the conversation in the #core and #6-8-release-leads channels. Need help? Check out the Core Contributor Handbook.

Props to @estelaris and @joedolson for proofreading.