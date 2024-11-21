WordPress 6.7.1 Maintenance Release

WordPress 6.7.1 is now available!

This minor release features 16 bug fixes throughout Core and the Block Editor.

WordPress 6.7.1 is a fast-follow release with a strict focus on bugs introduced in WordPress 6.7. The next major release will be version 6.8, planned for April 2025.

If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically.

You can download WordPress 6.7.1 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”.

For more information on this release, please visit the HelpHub site. You can find a summary of the maintenance updates in this release in the Release Candidate announcement.

Thank you to these WordPress contributors

This release was led by Jonathan Desrosiers and Carlos Bravo.

WordPress 6.7.1 would not have been possible without the contributions of the following people. Their asynchronous coordination to deliver maintenance fixes into a stable release is a testament to the power and capability of the WordPress community.

abcsun, Adam Silverstein, Ahsan Khan, Aki Hamano, Alexander Bigga, Andrew Ozz, Ankit Kumar Shah, Antoine, bluantinoo, Carlos Bravo, Carolina Nymark, charleslf, Christoph Daum, David Smith, dhewercorus, Dhruvang21, Dilip Bheda, dooperweb, Eshaan Dabasiya, Felix Arntz, finntown, Firoz Sabaliya, George Mamadashvili, glynnquelch, Greg Ziółkowski, Himanshu Pathak, jagirbahesh, Jarda Snajdr, Jb Audras, Jeffrey Paul, Joe Dolson, Joe McGill, John Blackbourn, Jonathan Desrosiers, Jon Surrell, Julie Moynat, Julio Potier, laurelfulford, Lee Collings, Lena Morita, luisherranz, Matias Benedetto, Mayank Tripathi, Michal Czaplinski, Miguel Fonseca, miroku, Mukesh Panchal, Narendra Sishodiya, Nik Tsekouras, Oliver Campion, Pascal Birchler, Peter Wilson, ramonopoly, Ravi Gadhiya, Rishi Mehta, room34, Roy Tanck, Ryo, sailpete, Sainath Poojary, Sarthak Nagoshe, Sergey Biryukov, SirLouen, S P Pramodh, Stephen Bernhardt, stimul, Sukhendu Sekhar Guria, TigriWeb, Tim W, tobifjellner (Tor-Bjorn “Tobi” Fjellner), Vania, Yogesh Bhutkar, YoWangdu, Zargarov, and zeelthakkar.

How to contribute

To get involved in WordPress core development, head over to Trac, pick a ticket, and join the conversation in the #core and #6-8-release-leads channels. Need help? Check out the Core Contributor Handbook.

Thanks to @marybaum, @aaroncampbell, @jeffpaul, @audrasjb, @cbravobernal, @ankit-k-gupta for proofreading.