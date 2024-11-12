WordPress 6.7 “Rollins”

Each WordPress release celebrates an artist who has made an indelible mark on the world of music. WordPress 6.7, code-named “Rollins,” pays tribute to the legendary jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins. Known as one of the greatest improvisers and pioneers in jazz, Rollins has influenced generations of musicians with his technical brilliance, innovative spirit, and fearless approach to musical expression.

Sonny Rollins’ work is characterized by its unmatched energy and emotional depth. His compositions, such as “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” and “Airegin,” are timeless jazz standards, celebrated for their rhythmic complexity and melodic inventiveness. Rollins’ bold and exploratory style resonates with WordPress’ own commitment to empowering creators to push boundaries and explore new possibilities in digital expression.

Embrace the spirit of innovation and spontaneity that defines Rollins’ sound as you dive into the new features and enhancements of WordPress 6.7.

Welcome to WordPress 6.7!

WordPress 6.7 debuts the modern Twenty Twenty-Five theme, offering ultimate design flexibility for any blog at any scale. Control your site typography like never before with new font management features. The new Zoom Out feature lets you design your site with a macro view, stepping back from the details to bring the big picture to life.

Introducing Twenty Twenty-Five

Endless possibility without complexity

Twenty Twenty-Five offers a flexible, design-focused theme that lets you build stunning sites with ease. Tailor your aesthetic with an array of style options, block patterns, and color palettes. Pared down to the essentials, this is a theme that can truly grow with you.

Get the big picture with Zoom Out

Explore your content from a new perspective

Edit and arrange entire sections of your content like never before. A broader view of your site lets you add, edit, shuffle, or remove patterns to your liking. Embrace your inner architect.

Connect blocks and custom fields with no hassle (or code)

A streamlined way to create dynamic content

This feature introduces a new UI for connecting blocks to custom fields, putting control of dynamic content directly in the editor. Link blocks with fields in just a few clicks, enhancing flexibility and efficiency when building. Your clients will love you—as if they didn’t already.

Embrace your inner font nerd

New style section, new possibilities

Create, edit, remove, and apply font size presets with the next addition to the Styles interface. Override theme defaults or create your own custom font size, complete with fluid typography for responsive font scaling. Get into the details!

Performance

WordPress 6.7 delivers important performance updates, including faster pattern loading, optimized previews in the data views component, improved PHP 8+ support and removal of deprecated code, auto sizes for lazy-loaded images, and more efficient tag processing in the HTML API.

Accessibility

65+ accessibility fixes and enhancements focus on foundational aspects of the WordPress experience, from improving user interface components and keyboard navigation in the Editor, to an accessible heading on WordPress login screens and clearer labeling throughout.

And much more

For a comprehensive overview of all the new features and enhancements in WordPress 6.7, please visit the feature-showcase website.

Learn more about WordPress 6.7

Learn WordPress is a free resource for new and experienced WordPress users. Learn is stocked with how-to videos on using various features in WordPress, interactive workshops for exploring topics in-depth, and lesson plans for diving deep into specific areas of WordPress.

Read the WordPress 6.7 Release Notes for information on installation, enhancements, fixed issues, release contributors, learning resources, and the list of file changes.

Explore the WordPress 6.7 Field Guide. Learn about the changes in this release with detailed developer notes to help you build with WordPress.

The 6.7 release squad

Every release comes to you from a dedicated team of enthusiastic contributors who help keep things on track and moving smoothly. The team that has led 6.7 is a cross-functional group of contributors who are always ready to champion ideas, remove blockers, and resolve issues.

Thank you, contributors

The mission of WordPress is to democratize publishing and embody the freedoms that come with open source. A global and diverse community of people collaborating to strengthen the software supports this effort.

WordPress 6.7 reflects the tireless efforts and passion of more than 780 contributors in countries all over the world. This release also welcomed over 230 first-time contributors!

Their collaboration delivered more than 340 enhancements and fixes, ensuring a stable release for all—a testament to the power and capability of the WordPress open source community.

!Benni · 75thtrombone · Aaron Jorbin · Aaron Robertshaw · Aaron Ware · aatanasov · Abha Thakor · abhi3315 · Abhishek Deshpande · Abir · acafourek · Adam Heckler · Adam Silverstein · Adam Wood · Adam Zieliński · Adarsh Akshat · Adrian · aduth · Ahmar Zaidi · Ahmed Kabir Chaion · Ahmed Saeed · Ahsan Khan · Ajit Bohra · Akash Dhawade · Aki Hamano · Akira Tachibana · Akshat Kakkad · Al-Amin Firdows · Alan Fuller · Albert Juhé Lluveras · Alessandro Tesoro · Alessio · Alex Concha · Alex Cuadra · Alex Lende · Alex Stine · alex27 · Alexander Frank · Alexandre Buffet · Alexandru Horeanu · Ali Ali · aliaghdam · allilevine · Alvaro Gómez · Alvi Tazwar · Amin Charoliya · Amir Abbas · Amit Raj · Amjad Ali · Anand Thakkar · Andrea Fercia · Andrea Roenning · Andrei Draganescu · Andrei Lupu · andreiglingeanu · Andrew Hayward · Andrew Ozz · Andrew Serong · Andrey “Rarst” Savchenko · André Maneiro · Andy Fragen · Angelika Reisiger · Aniket Patel · Ankit K Gupta · Ankit K. Gupta · Ankit Kumar Shah · Ankur Vishwakarma · Anne McCarthy · Anthony Burchell · Anthony Hortin · Antoine · Anton Vlasenko · Antonio Sejas · apmeyer · Ari Stathopoulos · Armando J. Perez Carreno · Armands · arnaudbroes · Art Smith · Artemio Morales · Arthur Chu · arypneta · asafm7 · Aslam Doctor · Autumn · Ayesh Karunaratne · Bård Bjerke Johannessen · Béryl de La Grandière · Balu B · Barry Ceelen · Bart Kalisz · Beatriz Fialho · Ben Dwyer · Benjamin Denis · Benjamin Zekavica · Benoit Chantre · Bernhard Kau · Bernhard Reiter · Bernhard Riedl · bernhard-reiter · berubenic · Bhavesh Desai · bijit027 · Birgit Pauli-Haack · blindmikey · bobbyleenoblestudios · Bogdan Nikolic · Brad · brad hogan · Brad Jorsch · Brandon Kraft · Brent Jett · Brett Shumaker · Brian Alexander · Brian Coords · Brian Gardner · Brian Gosnell · Brian Henry · bridgetwes · brobken · Bruno Freiberger Garcia · Cambabutonono · Carlos Bravo · Carlos G. P. · Carolina Nymark · Carsten Bach · cbirdsong · Chirag Mathur · ChriCo · Chris Reynolds · Chris Trynkiewicz (Sukces Strony) · Christoph Daum · Christopher Finke · Christopher Kanitz · Christy Nyiri · Ciprian · codersantosh · Colin Stewart · Corey Worrell · Courtney Robertson · craynor · creativethemeshq · Cullen Whitmore · Cupid Chakma · cweiske · Cyrille · da5f656f · Dademaru · daleharrison · Damon Cook · Damon Cook · Dani Guardiola · Daniel Richards · Daniele Scasciafratte · Danny · dannyreaktiv · darerodz · Dareth NHANG · Darren Ethier (nerrad) · Darshit Rajyaguru · daveagp · David · David Ballarin Prunera · David Baumwald · David Biňovec · David Bowman · David Brown · David Calhoun · David Godleman · David Henriet · David Herrera · David Levine · David Rozando · David Shanske · David Smith · ddewan · Dean Sas · DEBARGHYA BANERJEE · Deepak Rohilla · Deepak Vijayan · Dekadinious · Dennis Snell · Derek Smart · Deryck · designsimply · Devansh Chaudhary · devspace · Dhananjay Kuber · Dharmesh Patel · Dhrumil Kumbhani · Dhruval Shah · Dhruvang21 · Dilip Bheda · Dilip Modhavadiya · Dion Hulse · Divi Banks · dj.cowan · djennez · Doni Kuntoro · Dor Zuberi · Drew Jaynes · Drivingralle · drzraf · Earle Davies · eballeste · eclev91 · Ed Beck · ejnwebmaster · elfu98 · Elio Rivero · Ella van Durpe · Elliott Richmond · Emmanue ATSÉ · Emmanuel Hesry · emmanuel78 · Enrico Battocchi · Enrique Sánchez · Eric Dye · Erik · erikiva · erikyo · Evan Herman · Evan Mullins · Fabian Kägy · Fabio Rubioglio · FahimMurshed · Faisal Ahammad · Faisal Alvi · Faizan Nabi · Farhan Ahmed · Fayyaz · Felix Arntz · Felix Renicks · Fernando Jorge Mota (a11n) · Firoz Sabaliya · Francisco · Fransisca H · fullworks · Gale Wallace · gansbrest · Gareth Elwell · Garrett Hyder · Gary Pendergast · Gaurav Tiwari · gauravsingh7 · Georg · George Mamadashvili · Gerardo Pacheco · Germán Freixinós · gmariani405 · GraemeF · Grant M. Kinney · greentreefrog · GreenWorld · Greg Ziółkowski · Guido Scialfa · Gyurmey · Héctor Prieto · Halil ESEN · hanneslsm · Hans-Gerd Gerhards · Hardip Parmar · Hareesh S · Harper Holsinger · Harsh Gajipara · harshvaishnav · Haz · hectorjarquin · hedgefield · Helen Hou-Sandi · Henrique Iamarino · Himanshu Pathak · hirschferkel · Hit Bhalodia · Hossein · htmgarcia · huubl · Huzaifa Al Mesbah · Ibrahim · Ibrahim Riaz · Imran Hossain (a11n) · Isabel Brison · IT Path Solutions · itapress · Ivan Ottinger · Jack Stevens · Jacob Cassidy · Jacob Smith · jagirbahesh · Jainil Shah · Jakob Trost · James Koster · James Osborne · James Rosado · James Wesley Goedert · Jan Pfeil · janak Kaneriya · Jarda Snajdr · jarekmorawski · Jarko Piironen · Jason Bahl · Jason LeMahieu (MadtownLems) · javad2000 · Javier Arce · Jawad Malik · Jay · Jayadevan k · jbrya029 · JD Ahir · Jean-Baptiste Audras · Jeff Chi · Jeff Ong · Jeffrey de Wit · Jeffrey Paul · Jenil Kanani · Jennifer Farhat · Jenny Dupuy · Jeremy Felt · Jeremy Herve · Jerry Jones · Jesko Bendmann · Jessica Lyschik · Jetal dobariya · Jigar Panchal · jimmyh61 · Joe Dolson · Joe Hoyle · Joe McGill · Joen Asmussen · John Blackbourn · John Espiritu · John Godley · John James Jacoby · John Regan · JohnRDOrazio · Jon Surrell · Jonas · Jonathan Bossenger · Jonathan Desrosiers · Jonny Harris · Jonny Waters · jordesign · Jorge Costa · Jos Klever · Jose Varghese · Josepha · Joshua Goode · Jossnaz · Juan Aldasoro · JuanMa Garrido · julianoe · Julie Moynat · Juliette Reinders Folmer · Juned Sabaliya · Justin Tadlock · K. Adam White · Kaavya Iyer (woo-hc) · Kadim Gültekin · KafleG · Kai Hao · Kajal Gohel · Kamal Hosen · Kamran Hussen · Karan Gupta · Karol Manijak · Karthik Thayyil · Kartik Mehta · Kartik Suthar · kbrownkd (a11n) · Keffr3n · Kel Santiago-Pilarski · Kellen Mace · Kelly Choyce-Dwan · keoshi · Kevin Behrens · Kevin Taron · kevinswalsh · Khokan Sardar · Kira Schroder · Kishan Jasani · kisquian · Kjell Reigstad · kkmuffme · Knut Sparhell · Kowsar Hossain · kracked888 · Krishna Neupane · kristastevens · Krupa Nanda · Krupal Panchal · Kunal Madhak · Kunjan Gohel · Kurt Payne · Kushang Tailor · Lae · Lara Schenck · lastsplash (a11n) · Laura Byrne · laurelfulford · Lauren · Lawrence Joe · leemon · Lena Morita · Liam Gladdy · lifelightweb · Linkon Miyan · Linnea Huxford · liviopv · Louis Wolmarans · Lourens · Love Soni · Lucas · Luigi Teschio · Luis Felipe Zaguini · luisherranz · lukasbesch · Luke Carbis · Madhu Dollu · madpeter · Maggie Cabrera · Mahmudul Haque Nadim · Mai · Makarand G. Mane · manbo · Manesh Timilsina · Manuel Schmalstieg · Manzoor Wani (a11n) · María Anguas · Marc · Marc Armengou · Marcel Tannich · Marcelo de Moraes Serpa · Marcin Pietrzak · Marco Ciampini · Marco Pereirinha · marcwieland95 · Marek Železný · margolisj · Maria Yohana · Marie · Marin Atanasov · Mario Santos · Marius L. J. · mariushosting · Mark Howells-Mead · Mark Parnell · Mark-k · Martijn van der Klis · martin.krcho · marybaum · mat_ · Matias Benedetto · Matias Ventura · Matt Mullenweg · Matt Robinson · Matt Sherman · Matteo Enna · Matthew Boynes · Matthew Riley MacPherson · Matthias Kittsteiner · mattraines · maurodf · Mayank Tripathi · Mayur Prajapati · mcrisp1972 · Md Abul Bashar · Md Hossain Shohel · Md. Istiaq Hossain · mdviralsampat · megane9988 · Mehedi Hassan · Mehul Kaklotar · Mel Choyce-Dwan · meteorlxy · Micha Krapp · Michael Beckwith · Michael Bourne · Michael James Ilett · michaelpick · michaelwp85 · Michal Czaplinski · Michelle Bulloch · Miguel Axcar · Miguel Fonseca · Miguel Lezama · Mikael Korpela · Mike McAlister · Mike Poland · Mike Ritter · mikeb8s · Mikey Binns · milamj · Milana Cap · Mitchell Austin · mklusak · mleathem · mlf20 · Mobarak Ali · Mohit Dadhich · Morgan Estes · Mosne / Paolo Tesei · mossy2100 · mreishus · Muhibul Haque · mujuonly · Mukesh Panchal · Mumtahina Faguni · Nadir Seghir a11n · Naeem Haque · Nagesh Pai · Narendra Sishodiya · Naresh Bheda · Nate Finch · Nate Gay · Nazmul Hasan Robin · Nebojša Jurčić · nek285 · nendeb · neo2k23 · neotrope · Nicholas Garofalo · Nick Bohle · Nick Diego · Nick Halsey · Nick the Geek · Nicole Furlan · nidhidhandhukiya · Nihar Ranjan Das · Nik Tsekouras · Nikita Solanki · Niraj Giri · Nirav Sherasiya · Nithin John · Nithin SreeRaj · Noah Allen · Noruzzaman · nurielmeni · obliviousharmony · Olaf Lederer · Olga Gleckler · Oliver Campion · Olivier Lafleur · Omar Alshaker · Oscar Hugo Paz · p15h · Paal Joachim Romdahl · Pablo Hernández · Pablo Honey · Pamela Ribeiro · pander · Paolo L. Scala · Paragon Initiative Enterprises · Parin Panjari · Parth vataliya · Pascal Birchler · Pat O’Brien · Patricia BT · Patrick Lumumba · Paul Bearne · Paul Biron · Paul Kevan · Paul Schreiber · Paul Wilde · paulcline · Paulo Trentin · Pavan Patil · pcarvalho · Pedro Mendonça · perryrylance · Peter Rubin · Peter Wilson · petitphp · pevogam · Phi Phan · Phil Johnston · Philipp Bammes · philwebs · Pieterjan Deneys · Piotrek Boniu · Pitam Dey · Plamen Georgiev · Pooja N Muchandikar · pooja9712 · porg · Praful Patel · Pranit Dugad · Pratik Kumar · Presskopp · prettyboymp · prionkor · pwtyler · Rachel Baker · Rachel Winspear · Rafael Fischmann · Rafael Gallani · Rafiqul Islam · Rahmat Gumilar · rahulharpal · Raj Patel · Rajin Sharwar · Rajkumar Shashwata Halder · Ramon Ahnert · Ramon Corrales · ramon fincken · Ramon James · Ramswarup Rathod · Raul Martinez · rcneil · realthemes · Rejaul Alom Khan · Renatho (a11n) · reputeinfosystems · retrofox · Riad Benguella · Rich Tabor · Rick Hellewell · Riddhi Patel · Rishi Mehta · Rishi Shah · Rishit Gupta · rithik56 · Robert Anderson · Robert Biswas · Robert Ghetau · rocket.works – Dominik Friedrich · Rodel Calasagsag a11n · Rodrigo · Rodrigo Primo · Rohan Jha · rohitmathur7 · Rostislav Wolný · Roy Tanck · roygbyte · royho · rpf5573 · rslee · Ruchir Goswami · Rufaro Madamombe · Ryan Boren · Ryan Leeson · Ryan Urban · Ryan Welcher · S P Pramodh · Sébastien SERRE · Sérgio Gomes · Sören Wünsch · sadmansh · Saeed Piri · Sagar Tamang · sahiladit · Sainath Poojary · Sakib Mohammed · Sam Toohey · samiamnot · Sampat Viral · Samuel Sidler · Samuel Silva · Sanne van der Meulen · Sarah Norris · sarahricker · Sarthak Nagoshe · Sathiya Venkatesan · Satish Prajapati · Saul Fougnier · Saulius Vikerta · Saxon Fletcher · Sayedul Sayem · scholdstrom · Scott Buscemi · Scott Kingsley Clark · Scott Reilly · Scott Taylor · scottculverhouse · seanavers · Seif Radwane · Sergey · Sergey Biryukov · Serhiy Zakharchenko · Seth Rubenstein · Shail Mehta · Shalin Shah · Sharon Austin · SheulyShila · Shoe · Showrav Hasan · Shreya Agarwal · Silas Köhler · siliconforks · Simone Maranzana · Siobhan · smerriman · Sneha Patil · Sophie – a11n · Souptik Datta · Sourabh Jain · Sourav Pahwa · staurand · Stefano Minoia · stein2nd · Stephen Bernhardt · Steven Lin · Steven Thompson · Stoyan Georgiev · styleshit · Sudip Dadhaniya · Sumit Bagthariya · Sumit Singh · Sunil Prajapati · Sunny · superchlorine · Sybre Waaijer · Syeda Fahima Jannath · Takahashi Fumiki · Takashi Irie · Tammie Lister · Tanbir Ahmod · Tanvirul Haque · Tapan Kumer Das · Taylor Gorman · tdrayson · thejaydip · thelmachido a11n · them.es · Thomas Kräftner · Thrijith Thankachan · Timi Wahalahti · Timothy Jacobs · Tirth Doshi · tmanoilov · toastercookie · TobiasBg · tobifjellner (Tor-Bjorn “Tobi” Fjellner) · Tom Cafferkey · Tom de Visser · Tom J Nowell · Tomas Llobet-Arany · tomhine · Tonya Mork · Toro_Unit (Hiroshi Urabe) · Torsten Landsiedel · tropicalista · Troy Chaplin · Trupti Kanzariya · tunetheweb · twstokes · Ugyen Dorji · Umesh Gupta · Umesh Singh · up1512001 · Uttam Kumar Dash · valer1e · vertisoft · Vicente Canales · Vijaysinh Zala · Viktor Szépe · Vinit · Vipul Ghori · Vipul Gupta · Vipul Patil · Vraja Das · Vrishabh Jasani · wbdv · WebMan Design | Oliver Juhas · webwurm · wesrapyd · Weston Ruter · Will Skora · William Alexander · williampatton · wongjn · WPeople · wpsoul · wzieba · xipasduarte · Yani · Yann · Yannis Guyon · Yogesh Bhutkar · ytfeLdrawkcaB · Yui · Yukinobu Asakawa · Yuvrajsinh Sisodiya · Zack Krida · zeelthakkar · zitaruksergij · Zunaid Amin

More than 40 locales have fully translated WordPress 6.7 into their language making this one of the most translated releases ever on day one. Community translators are working hard to ensure more translations are on their way. Thank you to everyone who helps make WordPress available in 200 languages.

Last but not least, thanks to the volunteers who contribute to the support forums by answering questions from WordPress users worldwide.

Get involved

Participation in WordPress goes far beyond coding, and learning more and getting involved is easy. Discover the teams that come together to Make WordPress and use this interactive tool to help you decide which is right for you.