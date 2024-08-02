A Brand-New Way to Learn WordPress

Learn WordPress has been growing as a hub of educational resources for WordPress since 2020. Now, it’s undergone a transformation in content focus and design with the introduction of Learning Pathways and a reimagined look.

The WordPress.org redesign continues

Learn WordPress is the latest section of WordPress.org to receive a design refresh, following other sections like the Showcase and Developer Resources. It brings a unified look and feel that’s modern, visual, and inviting.

Beyond its fresh aesthetic, the new Learn WordPress site prioritizes learners with a revamped user experience consistent with familiar modern learning platforms. It features a new navigation menu, eye-catching thumbnails, and search filters so you can explore and discover content quickly. The clearer and more structured layout helps you easily recognize the resources you need (courses, lessons, Online Workshops) based on your learning preferences.

Introducing Learning Pathways

This redesign also highlights a new approach to Learn WordPress content, emphasizing what learners engage with the most. The introduction of Learning Pathways lets you grow your WordPress skills progressively. You can start with beginner essentials and then work your way through more advanced concepts at your own speed. This method lets you build a solid understanding as you move through each course. Learning Pathways are geared toward specific learners, like people using WordPress for the first time or those interested in development.

Four Learning Pathways are already launched and ready to explore:

You can look forward to more Learning Pathways in the User and Developer tracks soon. Two additional pathways, Designer and Contributor, are also on the roadmap. For more details about Learning Pathways, listen to episode 83 of the WordPress Briefing.

Get a guided tour of all the exciting Learn WordPress changes from the Training team’s very own Jonathan Bossenger, Wes Theron and Kathryn Presner. Sign up for one of their upcoming Online Workshops on Tuesday, August 6 at 14:00 UTC or Thursday, August 8 at 21:00 UTC.

Education for the future of WordPress

What started with the Training team’s effort to understand the needs and expectations of current and future learners became a push to create a dynamic learning experience. This next phase of Learn WordPress is an exciting move toward bringing more people into WordPress, whether new users just getting started or established developers looking to add more skills to their toolbox.

If you want to propose a change or report an issue, please do so in the Learn GitHub repository. If you love WordPress and want to contribute to making Learn WordPress an even greater resource, join the #training Slack channel. Want to make an immediate impact? Share Learn WordPress with someone you know.

Thank you (and props) to all involved

The new Learn WordPress couldn’t have been possible without the effective collaboration of the Training, Design, Marketing, and Meta teams.

@adamwood @agiljulio @arunshenoy99 @bsanevans @burtrw @cnormandigital @devmuhib @digitalchild @dufresnesteven @ervanyuffrizal @faisalahammad @fcoveram @hellosatya @huzaifaalmesbah @indirabiswas27 @ironnysh @itsmhrahman @jinalparekh @joedolson @joen @jominney @keithnoseworthy @kel-dc @lada7042 @laurahartwigdesign @laurlittle @markoserb @mustakim5 @nazmul111 @ndiego @nilovelez @noruzzaman @orangeambition @piyopiyofox @psykro @renyot @rfluethi @rjfrizz @rmartinezduque @ryelle @sakibsnaz @sfougnier @shsajalchowdhury @sierratr @sumitsingh @teuila_mau @webtechpooja @west7 @zoonini