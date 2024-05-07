WordPress 6.5.3 Maintenance Release

WordPress 6.5.3 is now available!

This minor release features 12 bug fixes in Core and 9 bug fixes for the block editor. You can review a summary of the maintenance updates in this release by reading the Release Candidate announcement.

WordPress 6.5.3 is a short-cycle release. The next major release will be version 6.6 planned for July 2024.

If you have sites that support automatic background updates, the update process will begin automatically.

You can download WordPress 6.5.3 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”.

For more information on this release, please visit the HelpHub site.

Thank you to these WordPress contributors

This release was led by Aaron Jorbin and Grant M. Kinney.

WordPress 6.5.3 would not have been possible without the contributions of the following people. Their asynchronous coordination to deliver maintenance fixes into a stable release is a testament to the power and capability of the WordPress community.

Aaron Jorbin, Adam Silverstein, adrianduffell, Aki Hamano, Alan Fuller, Anders Norén, André, Andrea Fercia, Andrew Ozz, Andrew Serong, Andy Fragen, annezazu, Arun Sharma, Aslam Doctor, Ben Keith, Ben Ritner – Kadence WP, bernhard-reiter, Brian Alexander, Carolina Nymark, Colin Stewart, CookiesForDevo, Damon Cook, Daniel Richards, darerodz, Dave Page, David Baumwald, David Levine, Drew Jaynes, Ella, Erik, evanltd, Felix Arntz, George Mamadashvili, Grant M. Kinney, Greg Ziółkowski, Isabel Brison, James Huff, Jason Adams, Jb Audras, Jeffrey Paul, Jeremy Herve, Jessica Lyschik, Joe Dolson, Joe McGill, jordesign, Jorge Costa, Joshua Goode, Kai Hao, Kevin Hoffman, Khokan Sardar, luisherranz, Matias Benedetto, Matt Cromwell, Md Sahadat Husain, Mukesh Panchal, Narendra Sishodiya, Nik Tsekouras, Pascal Birchler, Peter Wilson, ramonopoly, Roy Tanck, Sal Ferrarello, Sarah Norris, Sergey Biryukov, Stephen Bernhardt, Steve Jones, Tom Cafferkey, WilliamG, Yannis Guyon

How to contribute

To get involved in WordPress core development, head over to Trac, pick a ticket, and join the conversation in the #core and #6-6-release-leads channels. Need help? Check out the Core Contributor Handbook.

Thanks to @grantmkin, @angelasjin, and @jeffpaul for proofreading.