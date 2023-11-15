State of the Word 2023 – Madrid, Spain

The countdown is on for this year’s State of the Word! If you missed the initial announcement a few weeks ago, you’ll want to mark your calendars for December 11, 2023.

State of the Word is the annual keynote in which WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg celebrates the progress of the open source project and offers a glimpse into its future.

For the first time, State of the Word ventures beyond North America, bringing the WordPress community to a new and vibrant city that plays a vital role in the WordPress project — Madrid, Spain! The event will be live-streamed to WordPress enthusiasts and newcomers around the globe via the WordPress YouTube channel.

Please visit the event website for more event details and live-streaming information.

What: State of the Word 2023

When: December 11, 2023, 15:00 UTC (Start of live stream)

Where: Palacio Neptuno, Madrid, Spain

Streaming: Watch the live stream on the WordPress YouTube channel.

Tickets: Request a ticket to attend in person.

Please note that the venue’s capacity is limited; therefore, not all ticket requests will be granted.

Meetups: The community will sponsor several local watch parties globally, both in

person and online. Find one near you or organize one.

Have a question for Matt?

State of the Word will include a Q&A session. If you want to participate, you can send your question to ask-matt@wordcamp.org or ask during the event via the Q&A app Slido. A QR code for your submission will be provided during the event live stream.

Given the volume of questions usually submitted, only some will be answered live, while others will be covered in a follow-up post published after the event on make.wordpress.org/project.

Is this your first State of the Word? Check out prior events on WordPress.tv for an introduction to the format.

See you in person and online on December 11!

Thank you to Reyes Martínez and Chloé Bringmann for reviewing this post.

