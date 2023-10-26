WordPress 6.4’s PHP Compatibility

In an effort to keep the WordPress community up to date, this post provides an update on the PHP compatibility of the upcoming WordPress 6.4 release scheduled for November 7, 2023.

Recommended PHP version for WordPress 6.4

It’s recommended to use PHP 8.1 or 8.2 with this upcoming release. Please refer to the Hosting page for more detailed information, including a few known issues.

Reach out to your hosting company to explore PHP upgrade options.

Why does compatibility matter?

PHP is a programming language on which the WordPress code is based. This language runs on the server, and it is critical to keep it updated for security and functionality. Various teams within the WordPress open source project work to both test and fix any issues with new PHP versions so you can update with confidence that the WordPress core software is compatible.

Happy WordPress-ing!

Thank you to @annezazu @barry @ironprogrammer @hellofromtonya @chanthaboune @costdev @javiercasares for reviewing and contributing to the effort of this post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

