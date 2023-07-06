6.3 Live Product Demo

Want to learn more about WordPress 6.3, planned for release on August 8, 2023? Join the WordPress community for a first look at 6.3 in action during a live product demonstration.

6.3 release squad members, Anne McCarthy and Rich Tabor, will team up with moderator, Nathan Wrigley, to guide attendees through the anticipated highlights of the upcoming release. This event will follow a similar format to the live demo for 6.2.

Attendees will see recent improvements to the Site Editor, Patterns, Command Palette, and more. Following the demo, there will be a Q&A session, and you may submit questions in advance via Slack.

Date, Time, and Location

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 16:00 UTC

Zoom Link | Save this link and use it on July 20 to join the event.

The event will be recorded, archived for on-demand viewing on WordPress.tv, and shared in a recap post shortly afterward.

About WordPress 6.3

To learn more about WordPress 6.3, please visit the following resources:

Props to our panelists and moderator, and to @jpantani, @meher, @eidolonnight, and @dansoschin for helping prepare this announcement and supporting event logistics.

