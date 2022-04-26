WordPress 6.0 Beta 3 is now available for testing!

This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it is recommended that you test Beta 3 on a test server and site.

You can test WordPress 6.0 Beta 3 in three ways:

Option 1: Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream).

Option 2: Direct download the beta version here (zip).

Option 3: Use WP-CLI to test: wp core update --version=6.0-beta3 .

Do not use this option if your filesystem is case-insensitive.

The current target for the final 6.0 release is May 24, 2022, which is in less than a month!

Additional information on the full 6.0 release cycle is available here.

Check the Make WordPress Core blog for 6.0-related developer notes in the coming weeks which will detail all upcoming changes.

See What’s in Beta 3

Since Beta 2, various items have been addressed, including (but not limited to):

Twenty Twenty-Two: Implement alternate json files #55433

Fix duotone rendering in site editor #37727

Create Comments Title block with simple styling #40419

Navigation block: After choosing an option from Select Menu, focus after block render #40390

Add comment id to all comments inside comments query loop #40268

Add post-comments-form block to comments template #40256

Elements: Add styles to the footer before the block is rendered #37728

Add default comment status to discussion settings #55567

Fix styles for nested elements (link color) #55567

Move wp_enqueue_block_style() to wp-includes/script-loader.php , for better consistency #55182, #55148

to , for better consistency #55182, #55148 Move administration related hooks to admin-filters.php #54795

Update on the Webfonts API and Style Variations in Twenty Twenty-Two

A prior announcement for WordPress 6.0 Beta 1 included a reference to “Webfonts API: Manage local fonts with PHP or theme.json”, as a feature that would be included in the release. WordPress 6.0 Beta 3 will allow theme authors to use webfonts in theme.json, with a public API for plugins to register and enqueue webfonts available in a future version for WordPress. Beta 3 will also include three new style variations to the Twenty Twenty-Two default theme.

How to Help

Testing for issues is critical for stabilizing a release throughout its development. Testing is also a great way to contribute to WordPress. If you are new to testing, check out this detailed guide that will walk you through how to get started.

If you think you have run into an issue, please report it to the Alpha/Beta area in the support forums. If you are comfortable writing a reproducible bug report, you can file one on WordPress Trac. This is also where you can find a list of known bugs.

Thank you to the following contributors for collaborating on this post: @dansoschin @webcommsat, @audrasjb

And now another WordPress haiku:

Release day is near

6.0 abounds with joy

New features soon here

