WordPress 5.4 RC2

The second release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is now available!

WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to be released on March 31 2020, and we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.4 yet, now is the time!

There are two ways to test the WordPress 5.4 release candidate:

For details about what to expect in WordPress 5.4, please see the first release candidate post.

RC2 addresses improvements to the new About page and 5 fixes for the following bugs and regressions:

49611 – Block Editor: Update WordPress Packages WordPress 5.4 RC 2

49318 – Bundled Themes: Twenty Twenty content font CSS selector is too important

49585 – REST API: Fix typo in disable-custom-gradients theme feature description

49568 – Block Editor: Fix visual regression in editor’s color picker

49549 – Bundled Themes: Calendar widget CSS fixes on various Bundled themes

Plugin and Theme Developers

Please test your plugins and themes against WordPress 5.4 and update the Tested up to version in the readme to 5.4. If you find compatibility problems, please be sure to post to the support forums so we can figure those out before the final release.

The WordPress 5.4 Field Guide has also been published, which details the major changes.

How to Help

Do you speak a language other than English? Help us translate WordPress into more than 100 languages!

If you think you’ve found a bug, you can post to the Alpha/Beta area in the support forums. We’d love to hear from you! If you’re comfortable writing a reproducible bug report, file one on WordPress Trac, where you can also find a list of known bugs.

