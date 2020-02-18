WordPress 5.4 Beta 2 is now available!

This software is still in development, so we don’t recommend running it on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with the new version.

You can test WordPress 5.4 beta 2 in two ways:

Try the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (choose the “bleeding edge nightlies” option)

Or download the beta here (zip).

WordPress 5.4 is slated for release on March 31, 2020, and we need your help to get there!

Thank you to all of the contributors that tested the beta 1 development release and provided feedback. Testing for bugs is an important part of polishing each release and a great way to contribute to WordPress.

Some highlights

Since beta 1, 27 bugs have been fixed. Here is a summary of a few changes included in beta 2:

Block editor: Columns in the Block Library that have unassigned-width will now grow equally.

Block editor: The custom gradient picker now works in languages other than English.

Block editor: When choosing colors is not possible, the color formatter no longer shows.

Privacy: The privacy request form fields have been adjusted to be more consistent on mobile.

Privacy: The notice offering help when editing the privacy policy page will no longer show at the top of All Pages in the admin area.

Site Health: The error codes for failed REST API tests now display correctly.

Developer notes

WordPress 5.4 has lots of refinements to polish the developer experience. To keep up, subscribe to the Make WordPress Core blog and pay special attention to the developers’ notes for updates on those and other changes that could affect your products.

How to Help

Do you speak a language other than English? Help us translate WordPress into more than 100 languages!

If you think you’ve found a bug, you can post to the Alpha/Beta area in the support forums. We’d love to hear from you!

If you’re comfortable writing a reproducible bug report, file one on WordPress Trac, where you can also find a list of known bugs.

