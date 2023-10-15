WordPress.org
A release with style

Let your ideas take shape seamlessly with WordPress 6.4. Discover a new, multi-faceted default theme and a suite of upgrades to empower every step of your creative journey.

Download WordPress 6.4
Cropped screenshots of the Twenty Twenty-Four theme, with the featured one showing an RSVP full-page pattern.

Say hello to
Twenty Twenty-Four

Twenty Twenty-Four is an elegant, versatile default theme designed with distinct use cases in mind, from writers and artists to entrepreneurs. Its extensive library of patterns and flexibility make it the ideal choice for a wide range of creative and business needs.

Download theme

Start your writing venture

Explore Twenty Twenty-Four’s collection of patterns for the homepage, single posts, and archive templates. Use them as a starting point to create a unique blog tailored to your style.

View demo

Showcase your work

Save time and effort with a variety of curated portfolio, testimonial, and team patterns to highlight your creative projects and inspire your potential clients.

View demo

Experience site editing at its best

The Twenty Twenty-Four theme combines the latest Site Editor capabilities and design tools. Tap into the unmatched flexibility of building with blocks to bring your next project to life.

Fully customizable

Adjust colors, typography, and templates to make the theme uniquely yours.

Fast and efficient

Twenty Twenty-Four has been meticulously optimized for performance.

Responsive design

Ensure your site looks great on every device.

Cropped screenshots of the Twenty Twenty-Four theme.

Discover more than 35 finely crafted patterns

Take advantage of the theme’s diverse library of patterns and templates to compose pages of any kind—and streamline your site-building process.

Explore patterns

Let your writing flow

New enhancements ensure your content creation experience is smooth, including new keyboard shortcuts, smarter lists, and enhanced control over your link settings. A cohesive toolbar experience for the Navigation, List, and Quote blocks ensures organized access to the tooling options you work with.

Get more done with the Command Palette

Quickly find what you need, perform tasks efficiently, and speed up your building workflow with a more powerful Command Palette.

  • Enjoy a refreshed look
  • Perform block-specific actions
  • Benefit from improved command labeling
Screenshot of the refreshed UI of the Command Palette with a decorative background image. It displays a search bar with the words "Search for commands" and a variety of shortcuts listed below, including "Add new page," "Toggle code editor," "Editor preferences," and more.
Decorative image of a wooden staircase seen from above with a person walking up the stairs.

Play with new background images in Group blocks for unique designs

Make your images stand out

Enable lightbox functionality to let your site visitors enjoy full-screen, interactive images on click. Apply it globally or to specific images to customize the viewing experience.

Try it out by clicking or tapping on the images below

architectural texture on a modern building
modern interior ramp
interior design showing a table and chairs
bike in the sun
Introducing
Block Hooks

With Block Hooks, developers can automatically insert dynamic blocks at specific content locations, enriching the extensibility of block themes through plugins. While considered a developer tool, this feature is geared to respect your preferences and gives you complete control to add, dismiss, and customize auto-inserted blocks according to your needs.

Cropped screenshot showing a navigation menu with a shopping cart button inserted by Block Hooks.
And much more

Featured highlights of WordPress 6.4: Twenty Twenty-Four theme, enable lightbox functionality, background images in Group blocks, categorize custom patterns, enhanced Command Palette, Block Hooks, previews in List View, and more.
Rename Group blocks

Set custom names for Group blocks to organize and distinguish areas of your content easily.

Add navigation buttons

Incorporate buttons into your navigation menu to guide visitors to a call-to-action. Now it's possible without a line of code.

Preview images in List View

Visualize and locate your page’s images at a glance with new gallery and image previews in List View.

Set placeholder aspect ratios

Maintain consistent layouts with aspect ratios for image placeholders, seamlessly ensuring desired dimensions as you drag and drop images.

Categorize and filter patterns

Organize your patterns with custom categories. Explore advanced filtering in the Patterns section of the inserter to find them all more intuitively.

Share patterns across sites

Need to use your custom patterns on another site? It's simple. Import and export them as JSON files from the Site Editor’s patterns view.

Performance

WordPress 6.4 includes more than 100 performance-related updates for a faster and more efficient experience. Notable enhancements focus on template loading performance for themes, usage of the script loading strategies “defer” and “async” in core, blocks, and themes, and new functions to optimize autoloaded options.

Accessibility

Every release is committed to making WordPress accessible to everyone. 6.4 brings List View improvements and aria-label support for the Navigation block, among other highlights. The admin user interface includes enhancements to button placements, “Add New” menu items context, and Site Health spoken messages.

Thanks to the over
600 contributors who made this release

View all contributors

