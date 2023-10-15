A release with style
Let your ideas take shape seamlessly with WordPress 6.4. Discover a new, multi-faceted default theme and a suite of upgrades to empower every step of your creative journey.
Say hello to
Twenty Twenty-Four
Twenty Twenty-Four is an elegant, versatile default theme designed with distinct use cases in mind, from writers and artists to entrepreneurs. Its extensive library of patterns and flexibility make it the ideal choice for a wide range of creative and business needs.
Start your writing venture
Explore Twenty Twenty-Four’s collection of patterns for the homepage, single posts, and archive templates. Use them as a starting point to create a unique blog tailored to your style.
Showcase your work
Save time and effort with a variety of curated portfolio, testimonial, and team patterns to highlight your creative projects and inspire your potential clients.
Experience site editing at its best
The Twenty Twenty-Four theme combines the latest Site Editor capabilities and design tools. Tap into the unmatched flexibility of building with blocks to bring your next project to life.
Fully customizable
Adjust colors, typography, and templates to make the theme uniquely yours.
Fast and efficient
Twenty Twenty-Four has been meticulously optimized for performance.
Responsive design
Ensure your site looks great on every device.
Discover more than 35 finely crafted patterns
Take advantage of the theme’s diverse library of patterns and templates to compose pages of any kind—and streamline your site-building process.
Let your writing flow
New enhancements ensure your content creation experience is smooth, including new keyboard shortcuts, smarter lists, and enhanced control over your link settings. A cohesive toolbar experience for the Navigation, List, and Quote blocks ensures organized access to the tooling options you work with.
Get more done with the Command Palette
Quickly find what you need, perform tasks efficiently, and speed up your building workflow with a more powerful Command Palette.
- Enjoy a refreshed look
- Perform block-specific actions
- Benefit from improved command labeling
Play with new background images in Group blocks for unique designs
Make your images stand out
Enable lightbox functionality to let your site visitors enjoy full-screen, interactive images on click. Apply it globally or to specific images to customize the viewing experience.
Try it out by clicking or tapping on the images below
Introducing
Block Hooks
With Block Hooks, developers can automatically insert dynamic blocks at specific content locations, enriching the extensibility of block themes through plugins. While considered a developer tool, this feature is geared to respect your preferences and gives you complete control to add, dismiss, and customize auto-inserted blocks according to your needs.
And much more
Rename Group blocks
Set custom names for Group blocks to organize and distinguish areas of your content easily.
Add navigation buttons
Incorporate buttons into your navigation menu to guide visitors to a call-to-action. Now it's possible without a line of code.
Preview images in List View
Visualize and locate your page’s images at a glance with new gallery and image previews in List View.
Set placeholder aspect ratios
Maintain consistent layouts with aspect ratios for image placeholders, seamlessly ensuring desired dimensions as you drag and drop images.
Categorize and filter patterns
Organize your patterns with custom categories. Explore advanced filtering in the Patterns section of the inserter to find them all more intuitively.
Share patterns across sites
Need to use your custom patterns on another site? It's simple. Import and export them as JSON files from the Site Editor’s patterns view.
Performance
WordPress 6.4 includes more than 100 performance-related updates for a faster and more efficient experience. Notable enhancements focus on template loading performance for themes, usage of the script loading strategies “defer” and “async” in core, blocks, and themes, and new functions to optimize autoloaded options.
Accessibility
Every release is committed to making WordPress accessible to everyone. 6.4 brings List View improvements and aria-label support for the Navigation block, among other highlights. The admin user interface includes enhancements to button placements, “Add New” menu items context, and Site Health spoken messages.
Thanks to the over
600 contributors who made this release
View all contributors
