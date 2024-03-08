WordPress
Creator Connections
Grow your earnings—partner with WordPress recommended hosts
WordPress is the leading open source platform that powers everything from simple websites and blogs to complex enterprise websites and applications. It lets you craft and own your online presence while enjoying the freedom to host it anywhere.
Whether you’ve been using WordPress for years or are just starting as an online creator, you can earn commissions through various companies within the WordPress ecosystem. Partnering with these companies lets you make money by sharing WordPress with your audience and helping them start their WordPress journey.
Here are a few recommended WordPress hosting companies offering affiliate programs. These hosts make it easy for you to start earning and your audience to get building.
Bluehost
Powering over 2 million websites, Bluehost offers the ultimate WordPress platform. Bluehost offers affiliate partners at least 70% of each qualified sale, has a quick and easy sign-up, and an affiliate support team to help you make the most of their program.
WordPress.com
WordPress.com offers an automatically scalable and secure platform optimized for the latest WordPress has to offer. Part of the Automattic Affiliate Program, WordPress.com offers partners access to promote a suite of products that also include Jetpack and WooCommerce, plus a 30-day conversion period to extend commissions.
DreamHost
DreamHost has been committed to WordPress and its community for over 10 years. Our hosting platforms are optimized for WordPress and our team actively contributes to the WordPress community. At DreamHost, you take total control of your server or let our team of experts handle everything for you. DreamHost offers choice, performance and value for new users and experts alike.
How to get started
- Learn about WordPress, the project’s philosophy, and its history. Read about project etiquette and the Community Code of Conduct.
- Sign up for one or more programs that best resonate with you and your audience. Before applying, please review each program’s rules and stipulations. Each company manages its own program participation. Your affiliate relationship will be with them and not with the WordPress project.
- Download the WordPress graphics and logos and use them following the trademark policy. Check the resources section below for additional materials and useful links. Each hosting company may also provide you with their creative assets.
- Share WordPress with your audience.
Frequently asked questions
Are there other affiliate opportunities for creators?
The options shared here are just a few of the opportunities available based on this list of recommended hosts. Various companies producing themes and plugins may also offer affiliate programs. Please review each program's rules and stipulations to ensure it is right for you. Each company manages its own program participation. Your affiliate relationship will be with them and not with the WordPress project.
What are the benefits of partnering with recommended hosts?
For creators looking to monetize their online presence, these programs provide an avenue to generate revenue by earning commissions for referred users. This opportunity offers flexibility in promoting WordPress and its diverse ecosystem of products and services through different content and channels that are relevant to your audience. It also helps foster community engagement, allowing you to build relationships with fellow creators and hosting providers.
How can my audience get started with WordPress?
Each web host above offers an easy installation and ongoing support. WordPress.org also has a vast collection of educational content to help new and experienced users.
Where can I ask for help?
For questions regarding program rules and payments, please contact the support team for whichever program you have joined.
Creator resources
Looking for media and assets to promote WordPress?
- Find stellar examples of WordPress websites in the Showcase.
- Explore Learn WordPress and the Developer Blog for educational content to help people get the most out of WordPress.
- Connect with WordPress across social media platforms: Tumblr, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and YouTube.
- Stay informed on the latest WordPress News and platform updates.